Black Friday is officially here! The savings are offering the best prices yet on tons of Apple’s latest releases, including M3/Pro MacBook Pro Black Friday deals, which start from $1,449. There are also some rare discounts on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro from $719, as well as the best Amazon price yet on AirPods 3 at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M3/Pro MacBook Pro Black Friday deals start from $1,449

We’re tracking some of the first discounts on the all-new M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pros. Courtesy of B&H, there are a few discounts live on the latest releases from Apple, all of which come headlined by the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749. This is $250 off the usual $1,999 price tag, delivering one of the only chances to save since launching earlier in the month. It’s a new all-time low, clocking in at $50 under our previous mention. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time, there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

The savings today also carry over to a collection of other new M3 MacBooks. Both of the M3 Pro series, including the 14- and 16-inch models, are getting in on the sale:

Save on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

B&H is now offering some Black Friday savings on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Apple’s latest professional tablet now starts from $719 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model in Space Gray, dropping down from its usual $799 price tag in the process. This is a rare chance to save at $80 off and beats our previous mention from earlier in the fall by an extra $10. There are three different storage capacities on sale for their best prices in months as well detailed below the fold.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard.

There are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip, which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, the M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

AirPods 3 are down to the best price yet on Amazon

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now getting in on the Black Friday savings with the lowest Amazon price yet. Dropping down to $1409, the Lightning-enabled charging case model drops from its usual $169 price tag. This is $29 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $10. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac, and head below for a full breakdown of what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone ear tips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything, from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. Using code USCE1MAC will let you save even more with an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]