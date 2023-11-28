 Skip to main content

Apple Music reveals the most-streamed songs of the year and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 28 2023 - 9:18 am PT
Continuing with the “year-in-review” trend of the day, Apple Music has shared an in-depth look at the top songs of the year. This comes after Taylor Swift was crowned Apple Music’s Artist of the Year earlier this month.

On Apple Music, you’ll find a comprehensive playlist of the “Top Songs of 2023: Global.” This playlist covers streams from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” comes in at the top of the charts, followed by hits from Miley Cyrus, SZA, Drake, Taylor Swift, and many more.

Apple says:

This playlist captures Apple Music’s highest-charting songs of the year, and 2023’s rankings feel more global than ever. Sitting alongside household names like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé are fast-rising regional acts holding their own: Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, Seoul-based girl group NewJeans, Tokyo duo YOASOBI, and breakout Nigerian star Rema all occupy spaces in the top 20. That is surely due, in part, to the culture-shaping, world-shrinking power of social media, which has a way of shuffling new sights and sounds into our worldview. 

In addition to the “Top Songs of 2023: Global” playlist, Apple has also shared playlists for the top songs in a number of different countries. There are also “Top 100” playlists for the most-read lyrics, most Shazam’d songs, and more.

You can find the entire collection of “The Top Songs of 2023” playlists on Apple Music today. Check out more coverage of Apple’s year-in-review launches below:

The top Apple Music songs globally in 2023

  1. Last Night – Morgan Wallen
  2. Flowers – Miley Cyrus
  3. Kill Bill – SZA
  4. Rich Flex – Drake, 21 Savage
  5. Snooze – SZA
  6. Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
  7. IDOL – YOASOBI
  8. Under the Influence – Chris Brown
  9. Creepin’ – The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage
  10. Subtitle – OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM
  11. Spin Bout U – Drake, 21 Savage
  12. Calm Down – Rema, Selena Gomez
  13. Freestyle – Lil Baby
  14. As It Was – Harry Styles
  15. Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
  16. Unholy – Kim Petras, Sam Smith
  17. WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) – Future
  18. Ella Baila Sola – Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado
  19. Ditto – NewJeans
  20. You Proof – Morgan Wallen
  21. fukumean – Gunna
  22. Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown
  23. All My Life (feat. J. Cole) – Lil Durk
  24. Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
  25. Sure Thing – Miguel
  26. Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen
  27. Die For You – The Weeknd
  28. Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
  29. Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) – Drake
  30. Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
  31. I’m Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  32. Favorite Song – Toosii
  33. KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu
  34. Fast Car – Luke Combs
  35. Search & Rescue – Drake
  36. Something in the Orange – Zach Bryan
  37. OMG – NewJeans
  38. Shirt – SZA
  39. I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic
  40. Kaiju No Hanauta – Vaundy
  41. Low Down – Lil Baby
  42. One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
  43. Nobody Gets Me – SZA
  44. CUFF IT – Beyoncé
  45. STAY – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
  46. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
  47. golden hour – JVKE
  48. Seven – Latto, Jung Kook
  49. Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift
  50. Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen
