Apple Music reveals the most-streamed songs of the year and more

Continuing with the “year-in-review” trend of the day, Apple Music has shared an in-depth look at the top songs of the year. This comes after Taylor Swift was crowned Apple Music’s Artist of the Year earlier this month.

On Apple Music, you’ll find a comprehensive playlist of the “Top Songs of 2023: Global.” This playlist covers streams from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” comes in at the top of the charts, followed by hits from Miley Cyrus, SZA, Drake, Taylor Swift, and many more.

Apple says:

This playlist captures Apple Music’s highest-charting songs of the year, and 2023’s rankings feel more global than ever. Sitting alongside household names like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé are fast-rising regional acts holding their own: Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, Seoul-based girl group NewJeans, Tokyo duo YOASOBI, and breakout Nigerian star Rema all occupy spaces in the top 20. That is surely due, in part, to the culture-shaping, world-shrinking power of social media, which has a way of shuffling new sights and sounds into our worldview.

In addition to the “Top Songs of 2023: Global” playlist, Apple has also shared playlists for the top songs in a number of different countries. There are also “Top 100” playlists for the most-read lyrics, most Shazam’d songs, and more.

You can find the entire collection of “The Top Songs of 2023” playlists on Apple Music today. Check out more coverage of Apple’s year-in-review launches below:

The top Apple Music songs globally in 2023

Last Night – Morgan Wallen Flowers – Miley Cyrus Kill Bill – SZA Rich Flex – Drake, 21 Savage Snooze – SZA Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift IDOL – YOASOBI Under the Influence – Chris Brown Creepin’ – The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Subtitle – OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM Spin Bout U – Drake, 21 Savage Calm Down – Rema, Selena Gomez Freestyle – Lil Baby As It Was – Harry Styles Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Unholy – Kim Petras, Sam Smith WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) – Future Ella Baila Sola – Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado Ditto – NewJeans You Proof – Morgan Wallen fukumean – Gunna Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown All My Life (feat. J. Cole) – Lil Durk Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert Sure Thing – Miguel Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen Die For You – The Weeknd Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) – Drake Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny I’m Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta Favorite Song – Toosii KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu Fast Car – Luke Combs Search & Rescue – Drake Something in the Orange – Zach Bryan OMG – NewJeans Shirt – SZA I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic Kaiju No Hanauta – Vaundy Low Down – Lil Baby One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Nobody Gets Me – SZA CUFF IT – Beyoncé STAY – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Blinding Lights – The Weeknd golden hour – JVKE Seven – Latto, Jung Kook Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen