Apple Music reveals the most-streamed songs of the year and more

Continuing with the “year-in-review” trend of the day, Apple Music has shared an in-depth look at the top songs of the year. This comes after Taylor Swift was crowned Apple Music’s Artist of the Year earlier this month.
On Apple Music, you’ll find a comprehensive playlist of the “Top Songs of 2023: Global.” This playlist covers streams from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” comes in at the top of the charts, followed by hits from Miley Cyrus, SZA, Drake, Taylor Swift, and many more.
Apple says:
This playlist captures Apple Music’s highest-charting songs of the year, and 2023’s rankings feel more global than ever. Sitting alongside household names like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé are fast-rising regional acts holding their own: Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, Seoul-based girl group NewJeans, Tokyo duo YOASOBI, and breakout Nigerian star Rema all occupy spaces in the top 20. That is surely due, in part, to the culture-shaping, world-shrinking power of social media, which has a way of shuffling new sights and sounds into our worldview.
In addition to the “Top Songs of 2023: Global” playlist, Apple has also shared playlists for the top songs in a number of different countries. There are also “Top 100” playlists for the most-read lyrics, most Shazam’d songs, and more.
You can find the entire collection of “The Top Songs of 2023” playlists on Apple Music today. Check out more coverage of Apple’s year-in-review launches below:
- Apple Music Replay 2023 debuts with top songs, artists, milestones, and more
- Apple announces top podcasts of 2023 alongside new Apple Books Year in Review feature
- Taylor Swift named the Apple Music Artist of the Year: ’2023 (Taylor’s Version)’
The top Apple Music songs globally in 2023
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill – SZA
- Rich Flex – Drake, 21 Savage
- Snooze – SZA
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- IDOL – YOASOBI
- Under the Influence – Chris Brown
- Creepin’ – The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage
- Subtitle – OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM
- Spin Bout U – Drake, 21 Savage
- Calm Down – Rema, Selena Gomez
- Freestyle – Lil Baby
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
- Unholy – Kim Petras, Sam Smith
- WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) – Future
- Ella Baila Sola – Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado
- Ditto – NewJeans
- You Proof – Morgan Wallen
- fukumean – Gunna
- Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown
- All My Life (feat. J. Cole) – Lil Durk
- Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
- Sure Thing – Miguel
- Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen
- Die For You – The Weeknd
- Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) – Drake
- Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
- I’m Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Favorite Song – Toosii
- KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu
- Fast Car – Luke Combs
- Search & Rescue – Drake
- Something in the Orange – Zach Bryan
- OMG – NewJeans
- Shirt – SZA
- I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic
- Kaiju No Hanauta – Vaundy
- Low Down – Lil Baby
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Nobody Gets Me – SZA
- CUFF IT – Beyoncé
- STAY – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
- golden hour – JVKE
- Seven – Latto, Jung Kook
- Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift
- Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments