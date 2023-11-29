 Skip to main content

Apple reveals 2023 App Store Award winners; names generative AI the ‘trend of the year’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 29 2023 - 8:00 pm PT
0 Comments

After teasing the finalists earlier this month, Apple has now unveiled the full list of App Store Award winners for 2023. AllTrails has taken home the iPhone App of the Year crown, while Photomator was crowned the Mac App of the Year. Head below for a full breakdown of the winners across all of Apple’s platforms and categories.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

In today’s press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the creativity of App Store developers.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” Cook said. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

Here are all of the winners fro the 2023 App Store Awards:

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc.
  • iPad App of the YearPrêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template. 
  • Mac App of the Year: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.
  • Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, from MUBI, Inc.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.

Games

Cultural Impact Winners

Apple says that these apps were selected by App Store Editors “for their ability to drive positive change through apps and games.”

  • Pok Pok from Pok Pok
    • Designed with inclusivity in mind, Pok Pok is a digital toy room for kids, offering a universal space for preschoolers of all backgrounds and abilities to play, explore, and see the world as one.
  • Proloquo from AssistiveWare 
    • An accessibility app pioneer for over a decade, AssistiveWare’s Proloquo is creating augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools that help the world communicate in new ways.
  • Too Good To Go from Too Good To Go
    • Too Good to Go enables users to minimize food waste by connecting them with restaurants and stores that have a surplus of unsold food at an affordable cost. 
  • Unpacking from Humble Bundle
    • Unpacking mixes meditative puzzles to create a soul-soothing triumph around familiar experiences of change and connection. 
  • Finding Hannah from Fein Games GmbH
    • Finding Hannah is a colorful coming-of-age, hidden-object game with inclusive and heartfelt tales that explores the power of healing and self-discovery.

Trend of the Year

And finally, Apple’s App Store Editors have set “generative AI” as the trend of the year for 2023.

Apps are a reflection of culture, and in 2023, generative AI captured users’ collective imagination with its evolution unfolding in real time. Apps started integrating AI throughout the year in a variety of ways. Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks. 

You can find a collection of generative AI apps that “exemplify the Trend of the Year” on the App Store.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
App Store

App Store

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com