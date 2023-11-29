Apple reveals 2023 App Store Award winners; names generative AI the ‘trend of the year’

After teasing the finalists earlier this month, Apple has now unveiled the full list of App Store Award winners for 2023. AllTrails has taken home the iPhone App of the Year crown, while Photomator was crowned the Mac App of the Year. Head below for a full breakdown of the winners across all of Apple’s platforms and categories.

In today’s press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the creativity of App Store developers.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” Cook said. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

Here are all of the winners fro the 2023 App Store Awards:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year : AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc.

: AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc. iPad App of the Year : Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template.

: Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template. Mac App of the Year : Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.

: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team. Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, from MUBI, Inc.

MUBI, from MUBI, Inc. Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.

Games

Cultural Impact Winners

Apple says that these apps were selected by App Store Editors “for their ability to drive positive change through apps and games.”

Pok Pok from Pok Pok Designed with inclusivity in mind, Pok Pok is a digital toy room for kids, offering a universal space for preschoolers of all backgrounds and abilities to play, explore, and see the world as one.

Proloquo from AssistiveWare An accessibility app pioneer for over a decade, AssistiveWare’s Proloquo is creating augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools that help the world communicate in new ways.

Too Good To Go from Too Good To Go Too Good to Go enables users to minimize food waste by connecting them with restaurants and stores that have a surplus of unsold food at an affordable cost.

Unpacking from Humble Bundle Unpacking mixes meditative puzzles to create a soul-soothing triumph around familiar experiences of change and connection.

Finding Hannah from Fein Games GmbH Finding Hannah is a colorful coming-of-age, hidden-object game with inclusive and heartfelt tales that explores the power of healing and self-discovery.



Trend of the Year

And finally, Apple’s App Store Editors have set “generative AI” as the trend of the year for 2023.

Apps are a reflection of culture, and in 2023, generative AI captured users’ collective imagination with its evolution unfolding in real time. Apps started integrating AI throughout the year in a variety of ways. Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks.

You can find a collection of generative AI apps that “exemplify the Trend of the Year” on the App Store.

