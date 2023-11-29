iOS 17 comes with an updated Fitness app to more easily view your activity tracked by Apple Watch along with a redesigned trophy case, updates to sharing, and even tips from Apple Fitness+ trainers. Follow along for a look at the new Fitness app in iOS 17.

The overall layout of the iPhone Fitness app in iOS 17 remains mostly the same, but Apple has included a number of valuable updates.

A couple of examples are steps and distance appearing on the main screen just below your Activity Rings and the “Workout” section changing to “History” which now includes Mindfulness sessions as well as traditional workouts.

Another neat addition to the app is Apple Fitness+ trainer tips that give weekly pointers with a short video. And the new trophy case features a sharp UI to view all the Awards you’re working on and those you’ve already earned.

What’s new in the iPhone Fitness app in iOS 17?

Running iOS 17 on your iPhone, open the Fitness app and tap the Summary tab at the bottom

At the top, you've got your Activity Rings with daily steps + distance just below

Next, the new History section shows your recent workouts and mindfulness sessions

The new Trainer Tips are below that with Trends next and the new Awards trophy case at the bottom

Tap the Sharing tab at the very bottom to see the new experience with highlights from those you're following at the top and Activity Rings details underneath

Here’s a look at the iPhone Fitness app looks in iOS 17:

Like in iOS 16 and earlier, tap on a section/Show More to see details. Here’s how the new History section looks when you tap “Show More.”

You’ll see filter buttons at the top if you want to just look at Workouts or Mindfulness sessions, swipe to see filters for specific workouts.

Back on the main Summary page, you can tap Watch this Week’s Tip to see the latest advice from Apple Fitness+ trainers. And below that, tap “Show More” next to Awards to see the redesigned experience.

At the top of the new Awards trophy case are the ones that you’re working toward, below that you’ll see some tiles for different awards that you’ve earned.

What do you think about the updated Fitness app in iOS 17? Share your thoughts in the comments!

