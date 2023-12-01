Apple highlights Smart Portrait Mode in new iPhone 15 ad

After sharing a video promoting the Personal Voice feature introduced this year with iOS 17, Apple has now published another video on its YouTube channel. More specifically, there’s a new ad for the iPhone 15 that shows the Smart Portrait Mode feature in action.

Smart Portrait Mode on iPhone 15

The 1 minute 49 second video shows a couple arguing about who should be in focus in a photo they’ve already taken. Thanks to Smart Portrait Mode, the iPhone identifies when there’s a person, animal or object in the photo so that users can turn it into a Portrait Photo. This works even when the user has taken a regular photo without enabling Portrait Mode.

This feature is available for the entire iPhone 15 lineup. And as with any Portrait Photo, users can then change the focus of the photo when editing. “On iPhone 15 you can turn your photos into portraits after you take the shot. And for even more control, you can shift the focus between subjects,” Apple says in the video description.

A few days ago, Apple also shared another video to promote an iPhone feature. More specifically, the company highlighted how Personal Voice – a feature that recreates the user’s voice using machine learning – works. The video is quite emotional, as it shows a person who has lost his voice reading a story to a child using an iPhone.

As for the new ad Album Cover, you can watch it below or on YouTube:

