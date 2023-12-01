 Skip to main content

Apple highlights Smart Portrait Mode in new iPhone 15 ad

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Dec 1 2023 - 6:27 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple highlights Smart Portrait Mode in new iPhone 15 ad

After sharing a video promoting the Personal Voice feature introduced this year with iOS 17, Apple has now published another video on its YouTube channel. More specifically, there’s a new ad for the iPhone 15 that shows the Smart Portrait Mode feature in action.

Smart Portrait Mode on iPhone 15

The 1 minute 49 second video shows a couple arguing about who should be in focus in a photo they’ve already taken. Thanks to Smart Portrait Mode, the iPhone identifies when there’s a person, animal or object in the photo so that users can turn it into a Portrait Photo. This works even when the user has taken a regular photo without enabling Portrait Mode.

This feature is available for the entire iPhone 15 lineup. And as with any Portrait Photo, users can then change the focus of the photo when editing. “On iPhone 15 you can turn your photos into portraits after you take the shot. And for even more control, you can shift the focus between subjects,” Apple says in the video description.

A few days ago, Apple also shared another video to promote an iPhone feature. More specifically, the company highlighted how Personal Voice – a feature that recreates the user’s voice using machine learning – works. The video is quite emotional, as it shows a person who has lost his voice reading a story to a child using an iPhone.

As for the new ad Album Cover, you can watch it below or on YouTube:

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.