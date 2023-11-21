 Skip to main content

Watch Apple’s annual holiday film now: ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ [Video]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 21 2023 - 9:09 am PT
0 Comments
Fuzzy Feelings Apple holiday ad

Apple is out with its annual holiday ad today, this year titled: “Fuzzy Feelings.” Partially shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air, Apple touts that “creativity has the power to change the way we see each other.”

Apple’s 2023 holiday film is here

Apple’s holiday ads are something people look forward to every year. The company is known for its sometimes emotional and sometimes clever holiday ad campaigns.

Apple says that the stop-motion parts of the “Fuzzy Feelings” video were shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The video is set to “Isn’t It a Pity” by George Harrison as the soundtrack.

Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other, and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference.

You make the holidays.

Stop-motion was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air.

Check out the new holiday film, plus a behind-the-scenes video, below.

Previous holiday ads from Apple: 

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com