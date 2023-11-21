Watch Apple’s annual holiday film now: ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ [Video]

Apple is out with its annual holiday ad today, this year titled: “Fuzzy Feelings.” Partially shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air, Apple touts that “creativity has the power to change the way we see each other.”
Apple’s 2023 holiday film is here
Apple’s holiday ads are something people look forward to every year. The company is known for its sometimes emotional and sometimes clever holiday ad campaigns.
Apple says that the stop-motion parts of the “Fuzzy Feelings” video were shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The video is set to “Isn’t It a Pity” by George Harrison as the soundtrack.
Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other, and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference.
You make the holidays.
Stop-motion was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air.
Check out the new holiday film, plus a behind-the-scenes video, below.
