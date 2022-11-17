Apple’s annual holiday ad is here: ‘Share the Joy’ with AirPods Pro [Video]

Apple is out with its annual holiday ad, and the focus is entirely on AirPods Pro this year. The video, titled “Share the Joy,” focuses on the popular Audio Sharing feature of AirPods Pro. “Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro,” Apple says.
Apple’s holiday ads are something people look forward to every year. The company is known for its sometimes emotional and sometimes clever holiday ad campaigns, though this year’s ad takes a different approach. It’s upbeat, fast-paced, and set to the hip-hop/rap song “Puff” by Bhavi & Bizarrap.
Audio Sharing is a feature that was added in iOS 13, letting you share the music you are listening to in your headphones with a friend, so you can both enjoy the same audio together. The feature is supported on the following headphones:
- AirPods Max
- AirPods Pro (1st generation) and later
- AirPods (1st generation) and later
- Powerbeats
- Solo Pro
- Powerbeats Pro
- Powerbeats3 Wireless
- Beats Solo3 Wireless
- Beats Studio3 Wireless
- BeatsX
- Beats Flex
- Beats Fit Pro
Check out this year’s holiday ad from Apple below. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments.
Previous holiday ads from Apple:
- Apple’s new ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ ad uses the iPad to create a moment out of memories
- Apple highlights HomePod in its annual holiday ad: ‘the magic of mini’
- Apple shares new Pixar-like animated ‘Share Your Gifts’ holiday ad
- Apple’s holiday ad shows off wireless AirPods and a stunning dance performance in the snow
- Apple shares new ‘Frankie’s Holiday’ ad featuring iPhone-toting Frankenstein
- Apple debuts 2021 holiday ad ‘Saving Simon,’ shot entirely on iPhone 13 Pro
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.