 Skip to main content

Anker confirms its Qi2 products will offer full 15W wireless charging on iPhone 13, 14, and 15

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 6 2023 - 1:42 pm PT
0 Comments
Wireless Power Consortium works with Apple on next generation 'Qi2' standard based on MagSafe

Yesterday, Apple revealed that next week’s iOS 17.2 update will bring support for Qi2 wireless charging to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. There were, however, some questions about whether older iPhones would be capable of unlocking 15W charging speeds with Qi2. At least one accessory maker has now addressed those concerns.

The Verge spoke to Anker today and got confirmation that its MagGo accessories with Qi2 certification will support 15W wireless charging on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15. Older Qi products maxed out at 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

Anker spokesperson Mary Woodbury confirmed in an email to The Verge that, unlike older Qi products that were limited to half-speed 7.5W charging with iPhones, the new MagGo products can support 15W charging, the same maximum rate you get with Apple’s MagSafe-branded gear. There’s also no word about support for the iPhone 12 series (or the iPhone 13 Mini, which maxes out at 12W even when paired with MagSafe chargers), which should have compatible hardware but may require their own software updates.

Furthermore, the Wireless Power Consortium confirmed to The Verge that “six brands of transmitters have already been certified.” This includes products from Belkin, Anker, BH-EVS, Shenzhen Chipvision Microelectronics, NuVolta, and Dongguan Aohai Technology.

9to5Mac’s Take

My takeaway from all of this is that the pieces are finally starting to fall into place for Qi2 wireless charging – and it’s shaping up to be a big win for consumers. It sure looks like we’ll see a new wave of Qi2 accessories that are more affordable than MagSafe-certified accessories. And all of those accessories will offer 15W charging speeds, which was previously exclusive to MagSafe.

Now, we’re just waiting for the first Qi2 products to hit the market. And the WPC is confident that will happen before the end of the year.

More about Qi2:

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Qi2

Qi2

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com