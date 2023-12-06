Apple Watch and GymKit can turn a gym into a … gem

So here’s a cool thing. Yesterday I rejoined my old gym at the YMCA. It’s $64/month instead of $10/month at Planet Fitness, but that includes two hours of childcare. Must-have for a single parent.

Anyway, it also has GymKit equipment. As an Apple nerd first and a person who wants to workout second, GymKit equipment is super encouraging. For everyone else with an Apple Watch, it’s the best way to sync up workout data like heart rate, distance, calories, that might not otherwise be available or accurate.

GymKit

Depending on who you ask, GymKit is either dead or very nice to have. I don’t think GymKit has really taken to home gym equipment except Peloton (Bike+ only, not Tread). It also takes years for gyms to cycle through their equipment.

The GymKit slow roll started five years ago, and GymKit availability at Planet Fitness still varies by location. When you spot it, GymKit equipment is easy to use. Just wave your Apple Watch near the machine’s reader and it allows you to pair. Then starting/pausing/ending a workout from the machine matches the state on the watch (and vice versa).

The GymKit part is labeled with a watch

Wallet

Another perk since the last time I was a member? Digital keycards in Apple Wallet.

Years ago, I made my own pass for the Wallet app so I could check in using my watch without my phone. I’m far less obsessed with trying to shoehorn the phone’s functionality into the watch now.

Still, it’s very nice being able to pull up and have the pass appear on the lock screen one tap away. And if I do want to leave my phone in the car or just check in from the watch, that’s easily doable.

This is something Planet Fitness does do well too. Membership cards aren’t available in Apple Wallet, but they are digitally available in the gym’s phone and watch apps.

Apple Watch

I can also mention here that I recently tried to pull off run tracking without the watch. I already knew this, but using a run tracking app on the phone was not ideal.

The biggest factor for me is that the iPhone has the lock screen in between you and the run tracking app. Live Activities may help on the phone, but the watch is just optimized for workout tracking.

My point? Working out is more fun with the Apple Watch, and gyms that have GymKit treadmills and ellipticals are true … gems.