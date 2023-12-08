Apple planning ‘spring 2024’ USB-C refresh for Mac peripherals

One of the surprises during Apple’s October event was the lack of USB-C updates for Mac peripherals. A new rumor this week says that Apple is instead planning this change for spring 2024.

It was widely expected that Apple would update the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with a new USB-C charging port during the October event, but that didn’t happen. In fact, even the peripherals that ship with the new M3 iMac still charge via Lightning.

Today’s rumor comes from the Instant Digital account on Weibo, which has a mixed track record. The account doesn’t share any further details beyond saying that the USB-C Mac accessories will come sometime in “spring 2024.”

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning some big iPad and Mac updates for sometime around March 2024, including a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air. It would make sense for Apple to simultaneously overhaul its Mac accessories at this point as well.

Unless you want to be stuck with Lightning, it’s probably best to hold off on buying a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, or Magic Trackpad for the time being.

(h/t MacRumors)