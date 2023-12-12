 Skip to main content

Apple unveils the most downloaded App Store apps and games of the year

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 12 2023 - 8:05 am PT
Following last month’s announcement of the 2023 App Store Award winners, Apple has now shared an in-depth look at the most popular apps for the year. In a press release, Apple recognizes “the most popular apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localized for users in more than 35 countries and regions.”

One of the more notable tidbits here is that Threads, Instagram’s competitor to Twitter, was the fourth most downloaded free iPhone app of the year. Threads was only released in July, so it’s impressive to see the app appear on the year-end charts despite just five months of availability.

Apple says that the App Store averages more than 650 million weekly visitors, helping make it “the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace.”

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the top App Store apps and games of the year. You can also find a curated experience in the App Store’s Today tab with more details.

The most downloaded apps and games of the year

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
  2. CapCut – Video Editor
  3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
  4. Threads, an Instagram app
  5. TikTok
  6. Instagram
  7. Google
  8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  9. WhatsApp Messenger
  10. Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. Shadowrocket
  2. HotSchedules
  3. Procreate Pocket
  4. The Wonder Weeks
  5. 75 Hard
  6. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  7. Goblin Tools
  8. TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
  9. SkyView
  10. AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games 

  1. MONOPOLY GO!
  2. Roblox
  3. Royal Match
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Gardenscapes
  6. Call of Duty: Mobile
  7. Block Blast!
  8. Makeover Studio: Makeup Games
  9. Parking Jam 3D
  10. Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. MONOPOLY
  6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. Red’s First Flight
  9. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

  1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
  2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  3. Netflix
  4. Google Chrome
  5. Disney+
  6. Goodnotes 6
  7. TikTok
  8. Amazon Prime Video
  9. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
  10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

  1. Procreate
  2. Shadowrocket
  3. Nomad Sculpt
  4. forScore
  5. Toca Life: Hospital
  6. Bluebeam Revu for iPad
  7. Teach Your Monster to Read
  8. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  9. Endless Paper
  10. ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

  1. Roblox
  2. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  3. Subway Surfers
  4. Royal Match
  5. Among Us!
  6. Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games
  7. Stumble Guys
  8. MONOPOLY GO!
  9. Bridge Race
  10. Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Bloons TD 6
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. MONOPOLY
  6. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  7. Red’s First Flight
  8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
  9. Plague Inc.
  10. Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games

  1. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
  2. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
  3. Bloons TD 6+
  4. Angry Birds Reloaded
  5. Sneaky Sasquatch
  6. Warped Kart Racers
  7. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  8. Snake.io+
  9. Fruit Ninja Classic+
  10. Solitaire by MobilityWare+

