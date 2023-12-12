Apple unveils the most downloaded App Store apps and games of the year

Following last month’s announcement of the 2023 App Store Award winners, Apple has now shared an in-depth look at the most popular apps for the year. In a press release, Apple recognizes “the most popular apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localized for users in more than 35 countries and regions.”

One of the more notable tidbits here is that Threads, Instagram’s competitor to Twitter, was the fourth most downloaded free iPhone app of the year. Threads was only released in July, so it’s impressive to see the app appear on the year-end charts despite just five months of availability.

Apple says that the App Store averages more than 650 million weekly visitors, helping make it “the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace.”

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the top App Store apps and games of the year. You can also find a curated experience in the App Store’s Today tab with more details.

The most downloaded apps and games of the year

Top Free iPhone Apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire CapCut – Video Editor Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Threads, an Instagram app TikTok Instagram Google YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream WhatsApp Messenger Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket The Wonder Weeks 75 Hard AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Goblin Tools TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome SkyView AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games

MONOPOLY GO! Roblox Royal Match Subway Surfers Gardenscapes Call of Duty: Mobile Block Blast! Makeover Studio: Makeup Games Parking Jam 3D Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Heads Up! Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 MONOPOLY Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Plague Inc. Red’s First Flight Five Nights at Freddy’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Google Chrome Disney+ Goodnotes 6 TikTok Amazon Prime Video Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Shadowrocket Nomad Sculpt forScore Toca Life: Hospital Bluebeam Revu for iPad Teach Your Monster to Read AnkiMobile Flashcards Endless Paper ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Subway Surfers Royal Match Among Us! Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games Stumble Guys MONOPOLY GO! Bridge Race Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley MONOPOLY Five Nights at Freddy’s Red’s First Flight Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Plague Inc. Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Bloons TD 6+ Angry Birds Reloaded Sneaky Sasquatch Warped Kart Racers Hello Kitty Island Adventure Snake.io+ Fruit Ninja Classic+ Solitaire by MobilityWare+

