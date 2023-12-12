Seth Rogen thinks ‘Platonic’ comedy series will return to Apple TV+ for a second season

Apple hasn’t made it official yet, but it sounds like the buddy comedy series Platonic on Apple TV+ will return for a second season.
Seth Rogen indicated as much during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:
Platonic was initially billed as a limited series. Will you be doing more?
ROGEN Yeah, it looks like we’re going to do more. (Editor’s note: A season two renewal has not been confirmed by Apple TV+.)
In success, nothing is ever limited …
ROGEN Honestly, we had talked about it during the first season, but I get really nervous about how it’s going to be received. I’m not a count-your-eggs-before-they-hatch guy. I’ve done that thing where I drive around Friday night of opening weekend for my movies and go to the theaters and there’s no one in them. I really just wanted to see if we were happy with it when it came out — and if everyone else was happy with it. I was kind of nervous about how high my standards were for what we were doing, and I wanted to make sure that we could actually do it. And then once I saw that we could, I was like, “OK, we should keep doing it.”
The lighthearted, MA-rated comedy, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, was ordered in 2020 and premiered in May 2023. The first season of Platonic is available in full on Apple TV+.
Platonic is a fun and edgy journey that manages to avoid ever turning dark, despite touching on some very adult themes. Recommended binge if you haven’t tried it yet.
