Readdle Documents iOS app gets ‘Air Gestures’ as devs prep for Vision Pro

Readdle is out with an update for its popular Documents iOS app today with a new capability it is calling “Air Gestures.” The feature aims to make interactions “more natural and accessible” and big picture, Readdle is looking to follow where Apple is headed with Vision Pro and Apple Watch.

Readdle detailed Air Gestures for Documents on iPhone and iPad in a blog post this morning.

As technology evolves to become more user-centric and intuitive, we are pleased to introduce Air Gestures in Documents. This feature is a step forward in our journey to make digital interactions, especially video control more natural and accessible. Air Gestures in Documents specifically enhances the way users interact with video content, embodying a leap towards an intuitive, hands-free experience.

The developer highlights the “goal is not to overhaul how we should interact with our devices but to offer an additional, convenient way to engage with digital content.”

Why Readdle thinks you’ll like Air Gestures

Control playback without touching your screen

Ideal when your hands are full

Just wave to play, pause, or navigate

For security and privacy, Readdle says all gesture recognition processing (using the TrueDepth front camera) is done on-device.

Readdle’s big vision

Zooming out, Readdle says Air Gestures “is not just about adding a feature; it’s about aligning with the evolving landscape of user-centric and touch-free technology.”

This move parallels the direction seen in other innovative products like Apple Vision Pro and the Apple Watch Series 9, emphasizing our commitment to intuitive and accessible technology. Gesture-based control is becoming increasingly commonplace in various technologies, from automotive interfaces to smart home devices. Recognizing this shift, Air Gestures in Documents harnesses the simplicity and intuitiveness of hand gestures, transforming them into powerful tools for digital interaction.

You can download the latest version of Readdle’s Documents for free from the App Store.

What do you think about the new Air Gestures? Sound useful or would you rather just tap your screen? Share your thoughts in the comments!