Shopping for a new home? There’s now a CarPlay app for that

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Dec 12 2023 - 10:03 am PT
Ever drive around and wonder about that home listing you just passed? There’s finally a CarPlay app for that …

Rocket Homes is bringing the house shopping experience to CarPlay in a way that actually works.

Primarily, Rocket Homes lets you browse homes for sale on CarPlay based on location. You can see nearby listings with addresses, prices, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and even photo previews.

The Rocket Homes app now merges the house hunt with the open road. Homes listed for sale can be seen in the “Nearby” tab of the Rocket Homes app on CarPlay.

With a tap of the vehicle’s screen, drivers can easily get directions to the home, call an agent or save the listing to their “Favorites.”

Once they reach their destination, users can easily take a deeper dive into the detailed photos and specifications of each home from the app on their iPhone.  

So there you have it: home buying, now available in Apple CarPlay with Rocket Homes. It’s still not the most niche CarPlay app launch of 2023, but it’s certainly a novel CarPlay app that I want to take for a spin.

