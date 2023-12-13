Apple Watch SE 2 start from $199, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C $200, more

You can now score the second-best prices yet on the latest Apple Watch SE 2 styles in all of Wednesday’s best deals from $199. It comes joined by another chance to gift the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 for less with a discount down to $200, as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio at $179. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE 2 styles hit second-best prices

Amazon is now offering the second-best prices on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models starting at $199 shipped. The savings kick off there with the 40mm GPS model which normally sells for $249. It’s now $50 off and landing at the second-best price so far. We’ve only seen it beaten once before at $20 less, and that was a month ago. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $229. It’s $50 off the usual $279 going rate and also getting the same second-best price yet treatment at within $20 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

There’s still time to gift USB-C AirPods Pro 2

There’s still time to gift Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at one of the best prices yet. If you missed out on the Black Friday sale last month, you can now score the latest flagship earbuds for $200 on Amazon. This is $49 off the usual $249 going rate and landing at the third-best price to date. It’s within $11 of the all-time low set just once before. The second-best price by comparison is $199. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our coverage.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that rolled out earlier in the fall that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of that is powered by the latest Apple H2 chip, as well.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio complements your 10.9-inch iPad

If you locked in the $100 discount last week on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad, then now you can save on the companion Magic Keyboard Folio. Courtesy of Amazon, it’s dropping down to $179.32 shipped. This is the second-best price to date after falling from its usual $249 going rate. Today’s offer is within $10 of the all-time low and has only been beaten once before. We haven’t seen all too many chances to save, either. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more.