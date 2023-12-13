 Skip to main content

Here are the new Weather widgets for iPhone with iOS 17.2

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Dec 13 2023 - 7:24 am PT
9 Comments
new Weather widgets iOS 17.2

iOS 17.2 comes with new features like the Journal app, spatial video capture, and improved iPhone 15 Pro Telephoto camera focusing speed. But there are some handy smaller upgrades as well – one being a set of new widgets for the Apple Weather app. Here are all the details and a look at the trio.

For the Apple Weather app, three new widget types join the standard forecast option. While they are limited to just one size – small, it’s nice to see the expanded choices that include more data.

3 new Apple Weather widgets with iOS 17.2

iOS 17.2 is available for all users and is required to get the new widgets

Here’s how Apple describes each one:

  • Details – See the chance of precipitation, UV index, wind, and more.
  • Daily Forecast – See the current weather conditions and daily forecast for a location.
  • Sunrise and Sunset – See the upcoming sunrise and sunset for your location.

The original Forecast widget just offers the current temperature, high and low for the day, and the current conditions (cloudy, clear, etc.)

As a refresher, long-press on your Home screen or another app page to get the “+” icon in the top left corner, then search or swipe to the Weather widgets.

New Apple Weather widgets iOS 17.2 walkthrough

Notably, the Forecast widget comes in small, medium, and large sizes. So it’s possible we could see these three new iOS 17.2 Weather widgets offered in medium and large at some point down the road.

The Apple Weather app’s accuracy and reliability have been a sticking point for many in recent years. That included some trouble with the official watchOS 10 release this fall. But hopefully, the worst of that is behind us.

What do you think about these fresh widgets? Excited to use them or already using them? Share your thoughts in the comments!

