iOS 17.2 improves Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro, Apple says

Alongside the host of other new features, iOS 17.2 includes an upgrade for the Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the release notes for iOS 17.2, Apple says that the update includes “improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

iOS 17.2’s camera upgrade

Essentially, this means that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should now be faster at focusing on objects that are off in the distance. We’ll have to put iOS 17.2 through more testing to know just how big of a change this is. Still, the fact it got a mention in the iOS 17.2 release notes is a good sign.

The other big camera change in iOS 17.2 is support for taking spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. This footage is designed to be watched on Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which is on track to be released in early 2024.

Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro

iOS 17.2 is now available to iPhone users everywhere. For a full rundown of everything new, check out our coverage here.

