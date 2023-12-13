Salesforce deepens Apple partnership with Apple Business Messaging and AR integration

Salesforce has announced three new ways that it is deepening its strategic partnership with Apple. The effort builds on a strategy that kicked off between the two companies in 2018. The first development is Salesforce integration with Apple Business Messaging.

Starting today, Salesforce is integrating Service Cloud with Apple Messages for Business:

Apple Messages for Business in Service Cloud gives customers the ability to easily connect with customer support, get personalized shopping recommendations, schedule appointments, complete purchases with Apple Pay, track shipments, and more—all within the Messages app. Agents can efficiently manage these conversations in Service Cloud and access customer data for fast resolution. For example, a retail customer can chat directly with a business for personalized, AI-driven product recommendations and to inquire about sizing, inventory status, returns, and more. Unlike live chat experiences, the chat session will continue even if the customer navigates away and then returns.

Salesforce will also leverage Apple’s AR technology starting in summer 2024:

Apple’s ARKit enables field service teams with augmented reality capabilities within the Salesforce Field Service Mobile App. With the ARKit, field technicians can easily create detailed 3D renderings of large areas, measure spaces, and map objects using simple image capture — streamlining processes and marking a technological shift in the field service industry. For example, a technician can plan an installation space to ensure a new refrigerator fits through the door and can be installed without any issues, increasing the efficiency and success of installation services.

And lastly, Salesforce is developing a new iOS widget for field service technicians.

The Salesforce Field Service iOS widget gives field service technicians a quick view of key account information such as upcoming appointments, work order details, and directions to their worksite directly on their iPhone home screen, saving them clicks and valuable time.

Like the ARKit integration, the iOS widget will be available by summer. A web seminar is scheduled for December 19 to dive deeper into these new and upcoming updates. Learn more here.