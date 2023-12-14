Want to try out the latest iPhone security feature – Stolen Device Protection for iPhone? Read along for how to install iOS 17.3 beta for free as well as where to turn on the new iPhone protection that requires biometric authentication and more.

Apple has made the first iOS 17.3 beta available for both public and developer testers.

The major new feature to arrive with the test software is Stolen Device Protection for iPhone. It adds a layer of security for your Apple ID and more in the rare event your iPhone is stolen and your device passcode is also compromised.

After you follow the steps below to install the free iOS 17.3 public or dev beta, you’ll be able to:

Open the Settings app Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode) Now choose Stolen Device Protection

How to install iOS 17.3 beta – public

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad You may need to sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com if you haven’t before Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4) Tap General > Software Update Choose the new Beta Updates button (it may take a moment to appear) Now choose iOS 17.3 Public Beta If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom Choose Back when done Look for iOS 17.3 Public Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17.3 appear:

Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app

Double check you’re running iOS 16.4 or later (if not you’ll need to update before getting the in-Settings beta option)

Sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com for free then try the above steps again

How to install iOS 17.3 beta – developer

A paid Apple Developer account is no longer needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4) Tap General > Software Update Choose the new Beta Updates button (it may take a moment to appear) Now choose iOS 17.3 Developer Beta If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom Choose Back when done Look for iOS 17.3 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17.3 appear:

Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app

Double check you’re running iOS 16.4 or later (if not you’ll need to update before getting the in-Settings beta option)

Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com for free then try the above steps again

