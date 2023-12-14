 Skip to main content

After 2nm will come TSMC 1.4nm chips, confusingly named A14

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Dec 14 2023 - 7:04 am PT
0 Comments
TSMC 1.4nm chips | Roadmap slide presented by TSMC

There’s no letup in the race toward ever smaller processes. It’s just a couple of days since we heard that TSMC has shown Apple test results from a 2nm chip, and the company is already discussing the next generation – using a 1.4nm process.

Somewhat confusingly, TSMC is switching from the N prefix it has used in the past to an A prefix – meaning that the 1.4nm chips will be labelled as A14 – the same name Apple gave to the 5nm chip used in the iPhone 12 line-up …

From 3nm to 2nm

The A17 Pro chip used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the M3 chip in the latest Macs, use a 3nm process. We’ll see variants of this process used in next year’s iPhone 16 Pro devices.

TSMC is aiming to progress to a 2nm process for the chip slated for the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025.

TSMC confirmed that its work on 2nm chips is “progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025, and will be the most advanced semiconductor technology in the industry in both density and energy efficiency when it is introduced.”

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that TSMC has already shared test data with Apple.

TSMC, which dominates the global market in processors, has already shown the process test results for its “N2” — or 2 nanometre — prototypes to some of its biggest customers, including Apple and Nvidia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

TSMC 1.4nm chips

In a tweet from a TSMC presentation spotted by MacRumors, semiconductor consultant Dylan Patel says that the 1.4nm process to follow will be named A14.

The company had previously indicated (top photo) that we might expect to see this in 2026, but is now holding back from giving a timeframe, stating only that it is “in development.”

Given that Apple is TSMC’s most important customer, it seems odd that the chipmaker has chosen a naming scheme which confusingly conflicts with the names of iPhone and iPad processors.

One commenter suggested that this might be to mess with Intel, whose most advanced chip in current development is known as 18A.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
TSMC

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor