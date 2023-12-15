Strava, a leading digital community for athletes with over 120 million members, is doing The Spotify and allowing members to show off their personalized Year in Sport. Head below for more details.

Your Year in Sport

Strava now joins the dozens of other companies allowing members and subscribers of its community to highlight their end-of-year usage to social media accounts.

Whether users want to show off how far they’ve come, the marathon they ran, or that they’ve achieved their goal of a 15-minute daily walk, Strava subscribers can now do so by following these simple steps: Go to the “You” section on the latest version of the Strava app, or scan the QR code on the Strava website. From there, your Year in Sport will automatically update, reflecting activities logged through the end of the year.

Year in Sport Awards

Additionally, Strava has announced its “Year in Sport” Awards. According to the press release:

Across 12 different categories, the awards celebrate all aspects of the Strava community, from professional athletes to the Local Legends, to the trailblazers and the ‘must follows.’

Included in Strava’s Year in Sport Awards is “Best Follow of the Year” winner Rob Van Impe, whose content is wildly popular within the Strava community, which he used to document training sessions in preparation for completing a full Ironman. Van Impe mused, “If it’s not on Strava, did it really happen?” Check out the full list of “Year in Sport” Award winners here.

Strava runs it back

Strava also impresses with its commitment to giving back to athletic communities that “made a significant impact in the pursuit of improving gender equality” and “getting more women to their own starting lines.” This year, as a part of its Strive for More initiative, Strava is giving $10,000 donations to each of the following organizations:

Black Girls Run (BGR) is a nationwide movement to encourage and motivate Black women to get active and prioritize fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Since 2009, BGR has grown to about 75 local chapters across the US.

is a nationwide movement to encourage and motivate Black women to get active and prioritize fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Since 2009, BGR has grown to about 75 local chapters across the US. Latinas Run , founded in 2016, was created as a safe space for Latinas to connect and inspire each other through running or other fitness-related activities. With chapters across the U.S., Latinas Run is fostering healthy dialogues and impacting health outcomes in their community.

, founded in 2016, was created as a safe space for Latinas to connect and inspire each other through running or other fitness-related activities. With chapters across the U.S., Latinas Run is fostering healthy dialogues and impacting health outcomes in their community. Black Girls Do Bike (BGDB) is a supportive community of women of color who share a passion for cycling with 100+ chapters globally. By sharing the joy of cycling, BGDB is establishing a comfortable place where female cyclists can support, advise, organize meetups/rides, and promote skill-sharing.

9to5Mac’s Take

We love that Strava is not only letting subscribers celebrate their accomplishments with the personalized Year in Sport, but also that Strava is giving back to organizations whose missions center gender equality in the athletic space. Brava, Strava!