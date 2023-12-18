 Skip to main content

Comment: 4 reasons to go for Apple Watch Series 8 or earlier

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Dec 18 2023 - 12:27 pm PT
3 Comments
Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9

With a US ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 starting this week, availability of the latest wearables from the company could dry up. But amid the uncertainty is an opportunity to consider the benefits of picking up an Apple Watch Series 8 or earlier. Here are 4 reasons to go for a previous-generation Apple Watch.

It can always be tempting to buy the latest and greatest tech. And with the potential scarcity created by a looming Apple Watch ban in the US, demand for the new wearables could rise even further amid the holidays.

But whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there are several reasons to consider why an Apple Watch Series 8 is a great pick. Here are my top 4…

Unique Series 9 features aren’t enticing

I’ve covered this in our complete Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 comparison – the new features that arrived with the former aren’t that compelling.

The primary new capabilities of Apple Watch Series 9 are:

  • On-device Siri with access to Health data
  • Double tap gesture control
  • Brighter screen

On-device Siri is faster and a nice touch, but not likely a deal-breaker. Siri+Health is again a nicety but it’s easy enough to use iPhone to check on those details.

Double tap gesture control can be convenient, but you can enable a very similar feature on any Apple Watch.

watchOS 10.1 beta enables new Double Tap gesture for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

The new screen does offer up to 2,000 nits brightness. That is a 100% jump up from 1,000, but you’re probably already used to 1,000 nits from all the previous models.

Another signal that Series 9 vs 8 isn’t that different performance-wise – Apple didn’t share a specific measure for how much faster the S9 SoC is compared to the S8.

Major Apple Watch features included

When looking at the major features of Apple’s wearables, you get everything but the above three with Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8

And Series 7 only offers two fewer than Series 8.

Apple Watch model/featuresSeries 9876SE 2
ECG app
Blood Oxygen app
High/low heart rate notifications
New Compass app w/ waypoints + backtrack
IP6X dust resistant
Water resistant to 50m
Sleep tracking
Crash detection
Fall detection
Advanced cycle tracking with temp sensing
Cycle tracking without temp sensing
Emergency SOS
On-device Siri
Double tap gesture control
Siri+Health

Finishes

poll watchOS 10 features Apple Watch

Depending on how long the US Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 ban lasts, availability for the different finishes could dwindle.

Opting for a Series 8 or earlier could mean not having to compromise on the style you’d like.

And of course, the actual design of the Apple Watch Series 9 hardware remains identical to Series 8 and earlier, so you’re not missing out on anything there.

Price

Apple money

You can save a good amount by going for a previous-generation Apple Watch. In many cases, that’s up to 30%+ off.

Both new and refurbished options for Apple Watch Series 8 (and earlier) are available at Amazon, AdoramaBest Buy, and more.

However, if you’re set on a Series 9 and want one in the short term, you’ll want to do that sooner than later.

What do you think? Does Series 8 or earlier make the most sense? Or is the Series 9 worth it? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Opinion pieces & commentary

Opinion pieces & commentary
Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 9

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12