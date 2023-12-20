Apple Pay is down for some, with Apple’s system status page noting that the same is true for the Apple Card and Apple Cash.

As always, the “some users are affected” message can mean anything from a small number of users to almost everyone …

As spotted by MacRumors, the status page implies that the Apple Pay outage is not impacting payments made in person in physical stores.

Some users may experience issues with Web and In-App payments.

It says that the Apple Cash outage is only impacting payment notifications.

Some users are experiencing issues with transaction notifications. We are investigating the issue.

The Apple Card status gives no clue as to the nature of the issues being experience by cardholders.

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating this issue.

Apple’s system status page is notorious for only indicating problems some considerable time after the issue first arose, and for not giving any meaningful indication of how many users are impacted.

Are you experiencing issues with Apple Pay, Apple Cash, or Apple Card? If so, please share details in the comments.