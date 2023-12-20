 Skip to main content

iPhone 13 vs 15: Time to upgrade?

Dec 20 2023
iPhone 13 vs 15

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are Apple’s latest non-pro smartphones that come with a number of new features. But are they worth the upgrade if you have an iPhone 13? Follow along for an in-depth look at the iPhone 13 vs 15 for everything that’s changed plus a buyer’s guide.

Table of contents

We’ll focus solely on iPhone 13 vs 15/Plus below, for a look at how the 13 Pro compares to the 15 Pro, and 15 vs 15 Pro, check out our dedicated guides:

iPhone 13 vs 15

Screen sizes and design

The screen sizes between the iPhone 13 and 15 remain the same at 6.1 inches. However, the 15 Plus offers a 6.7-inch option that wasn’t available with the iPhone 13 lineup without stepping up to the 13 Pro Max.

New with the iPhone 15 displays is the Dynamic Island and an outdoor brightness of up to 2000 nits.

Here’s the full look at the display specs for iPhone 13 vs iPhone 15:

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Size6.1-inches6.1-inches6.7-inches
Resolution2532 x 1170 pixels2556 x 1179 pixels2796 x 1290 pixels
PPI460 ppi460 ppi460 ppi
Super Retina XDR OLED
Dynamic Island
ProMotionadaptive refresh up to 120Hz
Always-On display
Typical brightness800 nits max1000 nits max1000 nits max
HDR brightness1200 nits max1600 nits max1600 nits max
Outdoor brightness2000 nits max2000 nits max
True Tone
Haptic Touch
Wide color (P3)

The bezels on the iPhone 15 are also slimmer than the 13, which is what allows the very slight increase in pixels.

Size, weight, design

iPhone 15 wallpapers

Overall, the physical design of the iPhone 15 remains very similar to the 13, but Apple has given the 15 more rounded edges for a more comfortable feel.

And as mentioned above, you’ve now got the larger iPhone 15 Plus option.

For size, weight, and materials, here’s iPhone 13 vs 15:

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Height5.78 inches (146.7 mm)5.81 inches (147.6 mm)6.33-inches (160.9 mm)
Width2.82 inches (71.5 mm)2.82 inches (71.6 mm)3.06 inches (77.8 mm)
Thickness0.30 inches (7.65 mm)0.31 inches
(7.80 mm)		0.31 inches (7.80 mm)
Weight6.14 ounces (174 grams)6.02 ounces
(171 grams)		7.09 ounces (201 grams)
DurabilityIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes
Ceramic Shield front
Back materialGlassGlassGlass
EdgesAluminumAluminumAluminum

Of course, the new iPhones also come in new colors, we’ll get into that in detail below. Here are some options to protect the iPhone 15:

Performance – A16 vs A15 Bionic

iPhone 13 vs 15 performance

Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 15 chip specs: 

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
SoCA15 BionicA16 BionicA16 Bionic
CPU6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency
GPU4-core5-core5-core
Neural Engine16-core16-core16-core
RAM4GB6GB6GB

Both the A15 and A16 Bionic are powerful enough for almost everyone. But GeekBench offers a look at the performance difference between the A15 and A16 Bionic.

  • 16% faster single-core score
  • 21% faster multi-core score
  • 29% faster GPU
iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Single-core score218825462559
Multi-core score518163096371
Metal (GPU) score173902245622504

Battery life

iPhone 15 battery specs life

When it comes to battery life, the iPhone 15 has one hour longer battery for video playback than the 13 and 5 hours longer for audio playback.

The iPhone 15 Plus offers 7 hours longer video use and 25 hours more audio than iPhone 13.

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Video playback19 hours20 hours26 hours
Audio playback75 hours80 hours100 hours

For how that compares to iPhone 14 and more, check out our full post on iPhone 15 battery life:

iPhone 13 vs 15 cameras

iPhone 13 vs 15 cameras

Rear cameras

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with a 48MP main rear camera, next-gen portrait with Focus and Depth Control, Smart HDR 5, and more.

The iPhone 15/Plus main camera also has more powerful sensors and supports shooting both 24 and 48MP “super-high-resolution photos.”

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Main lens
12MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture
Main lens sensor1.9 µm pixel2 µm pixel2 µm pixel
Ultra Wide lens12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Telephoto lens
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization
Optical zoom0.5x, 1x0.5x, 1x, 2x0.5x, 1x, 2x
FlashTrue Tone flash with Slow SyncTrue Tone flashTrue Tone flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4
Smart HDR 5
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Night mode
Night mode portraits
Photographic Styles
Apple ProRAW

Video recording

Video recording

The main new feature for video recording with the iPhone 15/Plus compared to iPhone 13 is Action mode.

The other new video features this year are reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
4K recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 1080p at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Action mode
HDR/Dolby Vision recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps
ProRes recording
Log video recording
Macro video recording
Spatial video recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
Time-lapse with stabilization
Night mode Time-lapse
QuickTake video
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization for videoSensor-shift optical image stabilization for videoSensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
Audio zoom
Stereo recording

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 15 gets a mix of upgrades found on the main rear camera.

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
TrueDepth front camera12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
Retina Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4 for photos
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Animoji and Memoji
Night mode
Photographic Styles
4K recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 1080p at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
HDR/Dolby Vision recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps
ProRes recording
Slo-mo recording✅ – 1080p at 120 fps✅ – 1080p at 120 fps✅ – 1080p at 120 fps
QuickTake video
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p

iPhone 13 vs 15 I/O

iPhone 13 vs 15 I/O

The major change for iPhone 15 I/O is the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Unfortunately, it’s only the 15 Pro and Pro Max that offer much faster transfer speeds with USB 3 support at up to 10Gbps. The 15 and 15 Plus have USB 2 speeds up to 480Mbps.

Two more differences between the iPhone 15 vs 13 include Bluetooth and UWB upgrades.

iPhone 13iPhone 15iPhone 15 Plus
Lightning✅ – with speeds up to 480Mbps
USB-C✅ – USB 2 with speeds up to 480Mbps✅ – USB 2 with speeds up to 480Mbps
Face ID
WiFi666
Bluetooth5.05.35.3
Ultra wideband✅ – gen 1✅ – gen 2✅ – gen 2
NFC with reader mode
CellularGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA
5GSub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO
GPSGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDouGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDouGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou
Audio playbackSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby Atmos
Video playbackHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
SIMTwo active eSIMs or nano-SIM and eSIMDual eSIM in US – physical included for most other countriesDual eSIM in US – physical included for most other countries
MagSafe
Qi and Qi2Yes and uncertainYes and yes?Yes and yes?

Whether the new iPhone 15 devices will support Qi2, Apple is saying yes but it’s a bit confusing:

So it’s also unclear if iPhone 13 will support Qi2.

Safety

iPhone 15 has two more advanced safety features than iPhone 13 Pro:

iPhone 13iPhone 15/Plus
Emergency SOS
Crash Detection
Roadside Assistance via satellite

iPhone 15 colors

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in these five colors:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Pink

Storage and pricing

iPhone 15/Plus comes in these storage options:

  • 128GB – $799 / $899 
  • 256GB – $899 / $999
  • 512GB – $1,099 / $1,199

What’s in the box?

What's in the box

iPhone 15/Plus comes with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 13 vs 15: Buyer’s guide

Top comment by Nathan Lesman

Liked by 4 people

I couldn’t bring myself to upgrade from iPhone 13 to 15. I wanted to, but with so few differentiating features, it just doesn’t make sense. I’d really like to have USB-c, dynamic island, and emergency satellite, but that just isn’t enough. Guess I’ll upgrade with 16.

View all comments

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are fantastic smartphones, but whether upgrading from the 13 is worth it for you will depend on how you want to use your iPhone and what features you find important.

Reasons to consider upgrading to iPhone 15 or 15 Plus:

  • More powerful and capable cameras
  • Dynamic Island
  • USB-C
  • Faster chip and more powerful GPU for mobile gaming
  • Crash Detection and Roadside assistance via satellite

What do you think? Are the upgrades enough to switch to iPhone 15? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 13 vs 15!

