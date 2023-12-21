Apple Infinite Loop retail store permanently closing next month

Apple has announced that it is closing its Infinite Loop retail location next month. The store will close for good on January 20, 2024 and invites customers to visit the nearby Apple Park Visitor Center and other locations instead.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, an Apple spokesperson said that current employees at the Infinite Loop store will be offered roles elsewhere at the company.

“After many years of serving customers at our stores in the Bay Area, we plan to close our store at Infinite Loop. All of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We look forward to welcoming our customers at our nearby Apple Park Visitor Center and other locations, on Apple.com, and the Apple Store app.”

Apple’s Infinite Loop campus served as its official headquarters from 1997 through 2017, after first opening in 1993. The company store at 1 Infinite Loop opened to the public for the first time on March 13, 1993.

Most notably for Apple fans, the Infinite Loop store sells a variety of different Apple memorabilia. This includes things like t-shirts, water bottles, mugs, and notebooks. The collection of memorabilia at the Infinite Loop store is different than what Apple sells at its Apple Park Visitor Center location. It remains to be seen what happens to the goodies currently sold at Infinite Loop.

Notably, this is the second Apple Store closure to be announced in the last several weeks. Apple also recently announced that its Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store in Honolulu, Hawaii will permanently close on January 20, 2024.

Image credit: Basic Apple Guy

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.