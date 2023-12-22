Best Christmas weekend deals: Mac Studio hits $1,499, Apple Watch Series 9 from $329, Ultra 2 $730, more

As Christmas inches closer, we’re still tracking some of the season’s best deals. Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio is now $500 off and matching the all-time low at $1,499. It comes joined by a pair of price cuts on the latest wearables from Apple now that the company has pulled them from shelves. You can save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 starting from $329, while the Ultra 2 is seeing the same savings at $730. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

End of the year clearance takes $500 off Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio

While we wait for new desktop M3 Macs, Expercom is offering one of the best discounts we have ever seen period on the original Mac Studio. The all-time low we last saw well before Black Friday is now back in something akin to a Christmas miracle, giving you a chance to score the M1 Max Mac Studio with 32GB of memory for $1,499. The Apple authorized retailer has it at $500 off the usual $1,999 going rate in order to mark a return to the all-time low set just once before. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

During the first week of June way back over the summer, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re mainly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxtapose the 10-core chip on the original. Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model.

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 before stock runs out

After being announced earlier in the week, Apple has now halted sales of Apple Watch Series 9. now for anyone looking to scoop one up before they sell out, we’re tracking some deals via both Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $359 for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $70 discount to its second-best price yet. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $329, down from its usual $399 going rate. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with a different mix of styles for both the 45mm and 41mm wearables. Go check out our coverage.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts from $730

Amazon is now offering the best discount ever on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. Right now, you can save on a collection of different styles, all of which drop the rugged wearable down to $729.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $60 off the usual $799 price tag and marking the best price cut we’ve ever seen. It’s an extra $10 below our previous fall Prime Day mention, and still one of the first chances to save period. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

