I’ve tested out dozens of new Apple accessories this year ranging from products to enhance and protect iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. What am I still using? Here are my 6 favorite Apple accessories of 2023.

I’ve personally tested and found all the accessories below to be consistently useful and durable not just after a few weeks, but long after the novelty of a new accessory has worn off.

None of these companies have paid for or sponsored this post, these are my favorites that have become my go-to accessories for day-to-day use.

My 6 favorite Apple accessories of 2023

Astropad launched Rock Paper Pencil this year as a follow-up to its paper-like iPad removable screen protector.

Along with an improved nano-texture on the magnetic iPad screen protector, Rock Paper Pencil comes with two ball-point-style tips for your Apple Pencil that truly deliver a pen-on-paper feel.

If you want (or even think there’s a possibility you might like) a pen-on-paper feel with your iPad and Apple Pencil, I highly recommend Rock Paper Pencil.

It offers a great tactile experience, has a slick design that is removable anytime you want to use the smooth glass display, delivers the handy anti-glare finish, and upgrades the Apple Pencil (gen 2) with a more durable and precise tip.

Better yet, Rock Paper Pencil is an affordable upgrade at just $44.99.

Check out my full review here.

This slick charger first launched in 2022 and became my favorite for travel. But mophie delivered a new version of the 3-in-1 travel charger in 2023 that features Apple Watch fast charging alongside official MagSafe 15W charging.

Seamlessly powers up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Premium, portable design, handy travel case, cable/charger included – making it the quintessential travel charger for Apple users.

The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is available at Apple and direct from mophie with the latter normally offering 20% off.

You can read more details in my full review.

With Apple dropping leather cases this year, I’ve landed on Nomad’s Modern Leather Case as my go-to for protection.

It’s got a slim and sleek design, aluminum buttons, 8-foot drop-protection, full grain, sustainably sourced leather, and thoughtful details like a large USB-C port cutout so pretty much any cable will fit.

You can grab the Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 devices now direct from Nomad for $50.

Here’s my full review for more specifics.

If you’re looking for an accurate no-contact thermometer with Apple Health integration without spending a ton, Kinsa QuickScan is a great fit.

At under $50, it’s got solid hardware, 2-second readings, a great app, personalized medical recommendations, and FDA approval, I’ve found Kinsa QuickScan to be a phenomenal health tool for my family.

You can find Kinsa QuickScan on Amazon, CVS, and more.

Here’s my full review for all the fine details.

Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display has been on my wish list since it came out in 2022. And this year I ended up picking it up as a replacement for the 24-inch LG UltraFine I’ve been using for the last several years.

While Studio Display is priced well above competitors – Samsung’s 5K ViewFinity S9 is often 50% of the cost – I think Apple’s 27-inch 5K monitor is in a class of its own.

That’s thanks to a full aluminum build, single-cable connectivity, fantastic resolution, accurate colors, spatial audio support, built-in Siri support, and glossy or nano-texture matte finish options.

While it’s several hundred dollars more, I’m glad I went for the tilt and height adjustable version to make it easy to dial in ergonomics at my desk. Beyond just aesthetics, I really appreciate the full metal build means it doesn’t wobble.

You can grab the Studio Display at Apple, Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, and more.

If you wish Apple was still making its slim leather folio cover/case for iPad, Nomad has delivered a fantastic folio this year.

It’s made from full grain, sustainably sourced leather, attaches magnetically to iPad, has the option for Apple Pencil storage, and more.

True to its premium focus, the Nomad Leather Folio won’t be for everyone at a high-end price. But for those who wish Apple was making a leather version of its Smart Folio, this is the perfect solution.

You can get the Leather Folio and Leather Folio Plus direct from Nomad from $120 to $150 depending on which iPad Air/Pro you have – with a 20% off offer through 12/31.

Bonus accessory

Also pictured in the top image is the Nomad Stand One. This has become my favorite upright iPhone stand that’s great for all-around use but is particularly delightful for the iOS 17 StandBy mode.

It’s got a premium glass and metal sculptural build and features official MagSafe support. It’s currently out of stock at Nomad but will hopefully come back soon alongside the Qi2 version of the Stand that’s available in all black.

Favorite Apple accessories – what about you?

Have something you love that wasn’t on the list? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Thanks for checking out my favorite Apple accessories!

Images by Michael Potuck and Chance Miller