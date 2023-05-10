 Skip to main content

Review: Kinsa Smart Thermometer delivers great UX, Apple Health at an affordable price

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 10 2023 - 10:32 am PT
1 Comment
Kinsa QuickScan Smart Thermometer review

Smart health devices can get expensive, which can make it normal to start questioning how much value they’re actually delivering. Recently I’ve been testing out the Kinsa QuickScan Smart Thermometer and I’ve been delighted by the great hardware and software but beyond that, it offers features like Apple Health support, personalized medical advice (without a subscription), and more for under $50.

Kinsa QuickScan Smart Thermometer specs

  • No-contact, sanitary temperature readings
  • Super simple one-button design
  • Stores data for multiple users
  • Fantastic app offers personalized guidance, Apple Health support, and more
    • Works without the app as well
  • FDA cleared for both accuracy and safety
  • Price: $49.95 ($39 at the time of writing)

Kinsa QuickScan design and build

The Kinsa QuickScan uses a quality plastic build. It uses a dead-simple single button for powering on as well as taking temperatures.

The main screen features an easy-to-read LCD that shows the readings, battery status, and it also shows smiley and frown icons when temps are out of normal range.

Kinda Smart Thermometer review 1
Kinda Smart Thermometer review 2 Apple Health

Even though it’s a no-contact smart thermometer, Kinsa used a soft-touch material on the back side of the device in case it does touch a forehead where the sensors are.

I love that Kinsa QuickScan works with two AAA batteries and they’re even included in the box. That means you can expect a long lifespan and don’t have to worry about it dying with a non-replaceable rechargeable battery.

Speaking of design, the Kinsa app is super well done and helpful, more on that below. In addition to the QuickScan, the company also offers a Smart Ear Thermometer and a traditional-style Smart Thermometer.

Kinsa QuickScan in-use

Kinsa is really seamless to set up. After you download the free app (you can opt to skip it), set up an account, and add family members, it walks you through pairing the smart thermometer.

Within a couple of minutes, you’re ready to go.

Review Kinsa Smart Thermometer 3

My wife joked when we got the Kinsa that it was too bad no one was sick in our family. As it turned out, our older son ended up coming down with a fever a couple of days later 🫠.

He had seemingly finished a mild head cold about a week earlier, but congestion was sticking around in his head. Then before bed, he started complaining about his ear hurting. I grabbed the Kinsa and took his temp, it grabbed it in just 2 seconds (literally).

It came back just over 100 degrees. The ease of use with Kinsa is great, but the next part is what really impressed me.

On the Kinsa app, the reading will automatically come in and you can assign it to a family member. Then it walks you through selecting symptoms.

But it’s not just creating a log, Kinsa then gives you personalized advice for what to do next. With a young child with a temp at night, this was really comforting. Here’s what Kinsa said for our kiddo with a 100.2-degree temp, earache, chills, and a stuffy nose:

  • Recommendation for when to call or see our doctor
  • Suggest setting a reminder to check his temp again
  • Next steps for medication options and home remedies

After that, we were confident about letting him sleep as long as his body would let him and checking with our doctor the next day about whether it was indeed an ear infection (it was).

Another amazing feature, Kinsa sent a follow-up email from a nurse to check out how our son was doing and ask for any feedback about the Kinsa experience.

Apple Health integration

Apple Health integration is a handy update that Kinsa released just this April. When you take the first reading with QuickScan or the other Kinsa Smart Thermometers, you’ll see an option to enable Apple Health in the Kinsa iOS app.

Review Kinsa Smart Thermometer Apple Health

Once you turn that on, you’ll see body temperature data automatically added to the Health app under Browse > Body Measurements as well as Vitals.

The other valuable piece is you get a record of your symptoms saved with Apple Health. You can view those in Apple Health > Browse > Symptoms.

Kinsa QuickScan review wrap-up

With solid hardware, 2-second readings, a great app, personalized medical recommendations, and FDA approval, I’ve found Kinsa QuickScan to be a phenomenal health tool for our family.

As mentioned above, I love that Kinsa is designed around user-replaceable batteries and Apple Health integration is the cherry on the top. I’ve spent a while considering anything Kinsa could improve and so far, I haven’t come up with anything.

I give the Kinsa QuickScan Smart Thermometer a 5/5 rating for its top-notch hardware, software, and user experience.

The Kinsa QuickScan normally goes for $49.99 but is currently going for $39 at Amazon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Reviews

9to5Mac Reviews

All the products that the 9to5Mac team has revie…
Apple Health

Apple Health

Apple's health initiative (with Apple Watch) are…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12