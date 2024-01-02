We recently learned that Apple is settling a class-action lawsuit over its Family Sharing feature for $25 million. Read along for all the details on who is eligible and how to submit a claim for the Apple Family Sharing lawsuit.

The Walter Peters class-action lawsuit alleges that Apple misled users with advertising until 2019 which made it appear the Family Sharing feature was available for apps that didn’t support it.

“Apple has made millions of dollars in fraudulent sales to individuals who Apple told were receiving up to six copies of an App when they were receiving only one,” the lawsuit alleged.

While Apple denies any wrongdoing, it ended up settling the lawsuit for $25 million.

Who is eligible for the Apple Family Sharing lawsuit payout?

You should be eligible for a payout if:

You are a U.S. resident

You were enrolled in Apple Family Sharing with at least one other person between June 21, 2015 and January 30, 2019

You purchased a subscription to a third-party app through Apple’s App Store during that time

How to submit a claim for Apple Family Sharing lawsuit

Head to the Walter Peters vs Apple Inc. website

Select if you’d like to submit your claim online or by mail at the top If you already received a letter, you can use your PaymentID and PIN, if not, you can still submit a claim

Click Next to finish the process

The window to submit a claim is open until March 1, 2024

How much will I get?

$10 million of the $25 million is going to attorneys’ fees

$15 million will be split among eligible Apple users – it’s unclear for now exactly how much that will net each claimant but payments will max out at $50 per person

You can learn more about the settlement at the KCC Class Action Services landing page for Walter Peters v. Apple and read the full settlement agreement here.