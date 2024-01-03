Dell announces 5K 40-inch UltraSharp Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor with 120Hz refresh

Dell is out the gate early with one of its CES announcements this year. Joining its UltraSharp Monitor lineup is the new 40-inch 5K Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor. Here are all the details on this big boy.
Shared with 9to5Mac, Dell announced all the details for the upcoming new UltraSharp Monitor in a press release.
This could be a compelling option for creatives and other professionals who want a large display without giving up a high resolution. There’s also a solid Thunderbolt 4 hub built-in for great connectivity. And there’s support for the MacBook Pro ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates.
One note, this soon-to-be-released 40-inch curved monitor isn’t a full 5120 x 2880 5K resolution like Apple’s Studio Display – it features a 5120 x 2160 resolution (5K horizontal 2K vertical).
Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor specs
- 39.7-inch curved WUHD display
- 5K resolution at 5120 x 2160 pixels
- 120Hz refresh
- IPS Black with 2000:1 contrast
- 178-degree viewing angle
- 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB
- DisplayHDR 600
- ComfortView Plus with low blue light emissions and 5-star Eye Comfort certified
- Tilt, height, and swivel adjustable
- Supports two sources with Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and Network KVM and Auto KVM
- Ambient light sensor for auto screen adjustment
- Dell Color Management software included
- Thunderbolt 4 hub:
- Up to 140W power delivery
- 2.5Gb Ethernet port
- 4x USB-A ports
- 1x Thunderbolt 4 port
- 2x USB-C ports (one with 15W power, one with 10Gbps data)
- 1x HDMI 2.1 port
- 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port
- Additional front-facing pop-out USB-C and A ports
- Price $2,399.99
Dell says the new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be “available globally” starting February 27. Stay tuned as we’ll share more details as soon as we can.
Here’s a look at the ports on the back:
There’s also a new UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor that’s arriving at the same time in February. It’s going to be priced at $1,399.99, however, it sports a lower 3440 x 1440 resolution (not even 4K).
Here are the two new UltraSharp monitors side-by-side:
9to5Mac’s take
There are quite a few impressive features on the 40-inch UltraSharp Thunderbolt Hub Monitor like 120Hz refresh support, 140W power delivery for even the most power-hungry MacBooks and other laptops, 2.5Gb Ethernet port along with a generous Thunderbolt hub.
A couple of compromises include no webcam, plastic build, and the 5120 x 2160 5K resolution that’s below the full 5K spec of 5120 x 2880. However, it is a better resolution than most 40+ inch monitors out there including Dell’s own 43 and 49-inch UltraSharp Monitors.
For everything you’re getting at this size, $2,400 seems reasonable. But you’re paying a premium for the curved screen, 120Hz refresh, and Thunderbolt hub. For example, Dell’s 43-inch UltraSharp is $1,400 less which features a flat 4K display and USB-C.
What do you think? Does the UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor sound tempting? Share your thoughts in the comments!
