Dell announces 5K 40-inch UltraSharp Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor with 120Hz refresh

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 3 2024 - 9:01 pm PT
2 Comments
Dell 5K UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt

Dell is out the gate early with one of its CES announcements this year. Joining its UltraSharp Monitor lineup is the new 40-inch 5K Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor. Here are all the details on this big boy.

Shared with 9to5Mac, Dell announced all the details for the upcoming new UltraSharp Monitor in a press release.

This could be a compelling option for creatives and other professionals who want a large display without giving up a high resolution. There’s also a solid Thunderbolt 4 hub built-in for great connectivity. And there’s support for the MacBook Pro ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates.

One note, this soon-to-be-released 40-inch curved monitor isn’t a full 5120 x 2880 5K resolution like Apple’s Studio Display – it features a 5120 x 2160 resolution (5K horizontal 2K vertical).

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor specs

  • 39.7-inch curved WUHD display
  • 5K resolution at 5120 x 2160 pixels
  • 120Hz refresh
  • IPS Black with 2000:1 contrast
  • 178-degree viewing angle
  • 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB
  • DisplayHDR 600
  • ComfortView Plus with low blue light emissions and 5-star Eye Comfort certified
  • Tilt, height, and swivel adjustable
  • Supports two sources with Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and Network KVM and Auto KVM
  • Ambient light sensor for auto screen adjustment
  • Dell Color Management software included
  • Thunderbolt 4 hub:
    • Up to 140W power delivery
    • 2.5Gb Ethernet port
    • 4x USB-A ports
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4 port
    • 2x USB-C ports (one with 15W power, one with 10Gbps data)
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 port
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port
    • Additional front-facing pop-out USB-C and A ports
  • Price $2,399.99

Dell says the new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be “available globally” starting February 27. Stay tuned as we’ll share more details as soon as we can.

Here’s a look at the ports on the back:

There’s also a new UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor that’s arriving at the same time in February. It’s going to be priced at $1,399.99, however, it sports a lower 3440 x 1440 resolution (not even 4K).

Here are the two new UltraSharp monitors side-by-side:

9to5Mac’s take

There are quite a few impressive features on the 40-inch UltraSharp Thunderbolt Hub Monitor like 120Hz refresh support, 140W power delivery for even the most power-hungry MacBooks and other laptops, 2.5Gb Ethernet port along with a generous Thunderbolt hub.

A couple of compromises include no webcam, plastic build, and the 5120 x 2160 5K resolution that’s below the full 5K spec of 5120 x 2880. However, it is a better resolution than most 40+ inch monitors out there including Dell’s own 43 and 49-inch UltraSharp Monitors.

For everything you’re getting at this size, $2,400 seems reasonable. But you’re paying a premium for the curved screen, 120Hz refresh, and Thunderbolt hub. For example, Dell’s 43-inch UltraSharp is $1,400 less which features a flat 4K display and USB-C.

What do you think? Does the UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor sound tempting? Share your thoughts in the comments!

