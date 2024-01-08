HomeKit Weekly: Homey Pro now works with Matter-over-Thread devices, including Eve, Nanoleaf, and more

Last week, I ran through the Homey Pro, and I think it’s a fantastic device and ecosystem. Suppose you’ve gotten into where you want HomeKit to do more than it can functionally. In that case, I think it’s a great ecosystem to invest in as you can continue using all of your HomeKit devices, but now you can start to build an ecosystem outside of it. Today, Homey is announcing that the Homey Pro can now download a free software update that enables its built-in Thread radio. Through the update, Matter-over-Thread devices can be directly connected to Homey Pro without needing a secondary Thread Border Router.

“The Thread radio was already incorporated into Homey Pro (Early 2023)”, explains Emile Nijssen, Creative Director of Athom. “Over the past months, we’ve been working hard to enable this technology, and add it to the already impressive mix of smart home technologies Homey Pro is capable of connecting with directly.” Next to Thread, Homey Pro can communicate with smart home devices over Zigbee, Z-Wave, Matter-over-Wi-Fi, local LAN APIs, Cloud-based APIs, 433MHz RF, BLE and Infrared, the latter of which now also supports direct air conditioning control over Infrared as of today, next to entertainment control. Together, these form an impressive and unparalleled array of smart home communication technologies.

The new Thread capabilities of Homey Pro are being released as a beta, with the functionality available for Homey Pro devices running software version 10.3 and higher. Thread-pairing can be done using the Homey Mobile App or the Homey Web App.

“This free update brings extra smart home connectivity to all users of the latest generation Homey Pro”, states Stefan Witkamp, Commercial Director of the company. “It shows our commitment to continuous improvement and to the latest smart home technologies. It makes sure Homey Pro is the most powerful, versatile and user-friendly home automation system on the market, all while designed completely privacy-first.”

The Homey Pro could already work with Matter-over-Thread devices before this free software update, but it needed a separate Thread Border Router on the network. With this free update, Homey Pro can act as a Thread controller and Router, removing the need for a dedicated Border Router. This lets users keep their Thread devices in their Homey Pro-controlled Thread network. Homey Pro processes everything locally, so it doesn’t require an internet connection to bork. It can be connected to a local Wi-Fi network or the Homey Pro Ethernet Adapter. I prefer the ethernet option if you can place the Homey near a network port.

Homey Pro and Homey Bridge gain AC control functionality using built-in IR LED

Additionally, Homey Pro and Homey Bridge now offer air conditioning control via their built-in infrared LEDs and a free software update — and are the only smart home hubs to offer AC control over infrared in combination with Zigbee and Z-Wave. AC control over IR is currently available to users as a public beta, including support for units from Mitsubishi and LG brands through their Homey Apps. After integration, users can control air conditioning systems via the lauded Homey mobile app for iOS and Android and the Homey Web App. They also become useable for home automations in Homey Flow and Advanced Flow.

Wrap up

Overall, Homey has shipped some nice updates here. While they’re technically in beta, they are available for all customers to download. If you’re ready to try a Homey Pro, you can purchase one from Amazon.