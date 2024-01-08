 Skip to main content

Scosche announces BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging system with Qi2

Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 with Qi2

Scosche has shared its CES announcements with the headlining product being the new BaseLynx modular charging system. The flexible charging solution will come with Qi2 support to offer 15W wireless charging for iPhone and more.

Last year we saw Scosche launch the BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging system with an upgraded design, more power, and MagSafe.

This year, Scosche is keeping the same modern design but is bringing Qi2 to the black version of the modular multi-charger.

Qi2 BaseLynx 2.0 kit in black includes

  • Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand (15W wireless power like official MagSafe)
  • Multi-Device Vertical Charger – with 60W of smart shared power (between three USB-C ports)
  • Apple Watch Magnetic Charger
  • Powered EndCap with a 67W USB-C port and a 120V AC outlet.

The white BaseLynx 2.0 with MagSafe will be exclusively sold at Apple, while the black one should be available direct from the company soon.

Scosche didn’t share updated pricing details – but the existing four-piece BaseLynx 2.0 Pro Kit goes for a premium $279 at Apple.

Stay tuned as we’ll update this article when the new black Qi2 version is available.

Meanwhile, if you like the idea of this modular system but would rather save some cash, Scosche still sells the first generation BaseLynx for about 1/3 the price of the new version.

Also announced at CES, Scosche will be launching a new MagicMount Elite Charge 3-in-1 with Qi2 support plus the Strikeline Cobra magnetic cable, StrikeLine USB4 High Performance cable, and more.

