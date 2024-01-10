 Skip to main content

Apple boosts autonomous vehicle testers as Apple Car project remains stalled

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 10 2024 - 8:55 am PT
6 Comments

After slimming its autonomous vehicle program in early 2023, Apple is adding back test drivers. Here’s how Apple’s self-driving car testing efforts look as it begins 2024 – amid the Apple Car project remaining at a stand-still.

In 2023, Apple started with the largest team of autonomous vehicle testers it ever had – over 200 – before cutting back significantly.

Now in the latest update on Apple’s autonomous vehicle efforts, the program has returned to adding more drivers while vehicles in testing remain the same.

Reported by macReports, Apple now has 162 drivers for this program with 68 autonomous vehicles.

As a refresher, in 2022 we heard that an Apple Car release date might happen in 2026. But then in fall 2023, we saw a prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo that the project is stalled with no release date on the horizon.

Here’s how Apple compares to the competition for autonomous vehicle testing:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Car

Apple Car
Project Titan

Project Titan

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12