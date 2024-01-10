 Skip to main content

BBEdit 15 adds new Minimap and ChatGPT built into the app

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 10 2024 - 4:56 pm PT
0 Comments
BBEdit

BBEdit, a popular text and code editor for macOS, received a huge update this week to version 15. With BBEdit 15, users will find a new Minimap to get an overview of the document, but the main highlight of the update is the ChatGPT integration built into the app.

What’s new with BBEdit 15

As detailed in the release notes, BBEdit 15 comes with a new Minimap that shows a “high-level overview of the active text document.” This allows users to see the overall structure of the file and makes it easier to navigate through large documents. Users can also create their own “Cheat Sheets,” which are functional references for text markup and editing.

Interestingly, BBEdit 15 now has ChatGPT integration, which can be considered a game-changer for developers. Instead of having to switch between apps or copy and paste from a web browser, ChatGPT can now be used directly from a BBEdit worksheet.

“Each chat worksheet that you create maintains its own history, so that you can easily refer back to past conversations, or keep a conversation going across an extended period of time,” the developers explain. To set up ChatGPT integration with BBEdit, you need a ChatGPT account and a valid API key.

BBEdit 15 also comes with some other improvements, such as a new interface for the “Text Factory” feature, new settings, and multiple bug fixes.

Detailed release notes can be found here. The individual license for BBEdit 15 costs $59.99, but there are special prices for customers who have older versions of the app. You can find more details on the Bare Bones website.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.