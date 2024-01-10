BBEdit 15 adds new Minimap and ChatGPT built into the app

BBEdit, a popular text and code editor for macOS, received a huge update this week to version 15. With BBEdit 15, users will find a new Minimap to get an overview of the document, but the main highlight of the update is the ChatGPT integration built into the app.

What’s new with BBEdit 15

As detailed in the release notes, BBEdit 15 comes with a new Minimap that shows a “high-level overview of the active text document.” This allows users to see the overall structure of the file and makes it easier to navigate through large documents. Users can also create their own “Cheat Sheets,” which are functional references for text markup and editing.

Interestingly, BBEdit 15 now has ChatGPT integration, which can be considered a game-changer for developers. Instead of having to switch between apps or copy and paste from a web browser, ChatGPT can now be used directly from a BBEdit worksheet.

“Each chat worksheet that you create maintains its own history, so that you can easily refer back to past conversations, or keep a conversation going across an extended period of time,” the developers explain. To set up ChatGPT integration with BBEdit, you need a ChatGPT account and a valid API key.

BBEdit 15 also comes with some other improvements, such as a new interface for the “Text Factory” feature, new settings, and multiple bug fixes.

Detailed release notes can be found here. The individual license for BBEdit 15 costs $59.99, but there are special prices for customers who have older versions of the app. You can find more details on the Bare Bones website.

Read also