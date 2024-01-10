Apple returns to Glassdoor’s list of places to work as other tech companies slip due to layoffs

Last year, Apple fell off Glassdoor’s annual list of the best places to work after more than a decade. As it turns out, that was a one-off occurrence, and Apple has returned to the list this year.

For 2024, however, the competition wasn’t as stiff as it was for 2023. Other big companies, such as Meta, Google, and Amazon, all went through significant layoffs while Apple did not.

Glassdoor released its list of the 100 best places to work this week, with management consulting firm Bain & Company coming in at number one, followed by Nvidia at number two. Apple returned to this year in spot number 39. In total, there were 31 tech industry companies on Glassdoor’s list this year, which is down from 41 in 2023.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao said some of the “shine” of the technology industry has started to wear off:

“Tech has lost some of its luster versus the past year,” said Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao. “It’s still a great industry for jobseekers, but the shine has worn off to some extent. And the companies making a comeback, they’re the old guard, so it suggests we’re heading back to a more balanced job market.”

Zhao said that “stability and security” are two of the things employees valued most in their reviews this year. Apple’s ability to avoid mass layoffs gave employees a better sense of job security than some of its competitors in the tech industry.

Other tech companies that made the list include Adobe in spot 15, Microsoft at 18, and Google at 26. Meta did not make the list for the second straight year, while Salesforce, Intel, Netflix, and Yahoo also fell off the list this year.

You can view the full list of Glassdoor’s 100 best places to work on its website.