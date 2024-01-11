 Skip to main content

YouTube discontinues its iMessage mini-app for iPhone and iPad users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 11 2024 - 4:07 pm PT
0 Comments
YouTube discontinues its iMessage mini-app for iPhone and iPad users

Yes, the iMessage App Store is still a thing, although many iOS users have no idea that they can download iMessage mini-apps. YouTube was one of the apps that integrated with Apple’s messaging app, but now it seems that the company has decided to discontinue its iMessage mini-app.

As confirmed by 9to5Mac, the latest version of the YouTube app for iOS (19.01.1) released on January 10 silently removes the iMessage app, although the release notes only mention that it brings bug fixes and improved performance.

With the iMessage app, users could find and send YouTube videos directly from a chat without leaving the Messages app. Those who had the iMessage mini-app installed could also watch the video using the native YouTube player right from there. After installing the latest version of the YouTube app, the iMessage mini-app disappears.

YouTube has yet to confirm whether its iMessage mini app was intentionally removed, but that seems to be the case. YouTube’s iMessage mini-app was launched in October 2017, a year after the iMessage App Store was introduced to the public. The iMessage apps were part of the iOS 10 update and still exist today.

However, despite the initial hype, the iMessage App Store never became a hit. Many other iMessage apps have also been discontinued in recent years. The iMessage App Store also allowed developers to distribute iMessage stickers for the first time.

YouTube iMessage app

The YouTube app is available for free on the App Store, and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
iMessage

iMessage

iMessage is a free, secure messaging platform fo…
YouTube

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.