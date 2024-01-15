Monday has a fresh batch of the best Apple deals live, including some of the lowest prices yet on the new 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros. These start at $1,799 and come joined by even deeper discounts on Apple Watch Series 9 styles from $309, as well as a clearance discount on Nomad’s premium 3-in-1 Base One Max 15W MagSafe pad as it drops down to $105. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Best Buy is offering some of the best discounts we’ve seen on the latest Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pros this week. The new 14-inch 512GB model starts at $1,799, dropping down from its usual $1,999 price tag. This is the second-best offer to date at within $50 of the all-time low last set back over the holiday shopping sales last fall. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

There’s also the 16-inch M3 Pro on sale, which drops to $2,249. Everyone else pays an extra $50. This takes $250 off the usual $2,499 price tag and lands at the second-best prices to date as the first discounts in over a month.

In either case, Apple’s new M3 Pro MacBook Pro comes centered around a refreshed 14- or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that comes backed by the same ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates as before – just with an increased 1,600 nits of brightness. There’s still the same form-factor as before, just in a new Space Black colorway that houses Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, SD card slot, and MagSafe charger.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. At the base with the 14-inch version, there’s an 11-core CPU that comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. The 16-inch MacBook Pro steps up to some better specs with the same 512GB of storage and 18GB of memory.

Save $90 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles

The second-best prices to date are returning on Apple Watch Series 9. Courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy, the 41mm GPS wearable drops down to as low as $309. It normally sells for $399, and is clocking in with the same $70 in savings that the rest of the sale has. The 45mm GPS model is on sale as well, dropping to $339 from its usual $429 price tag. We last saw these prices back in December. Multiple case and band style combinations are available for each size, and the savings are matched at Best Buy. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Nomad’s premium 3-in-1 Base One Max 15W MagSafe pad is $105

Nomad is clearing out one of its most capable iPhone chargers today to start off the week. The Nomad Base One Max can top off your entire Apple kit at once with a 15W MagSafe pad, and it now drops down to $105. This is down from the usual $150 price tag for the first time since we saw it on sale in a Black Friday sitewide event, and matches that previous discount too. With all of the Qi2 reveals last week for CES, the company looks to be clearing out inventory – offering a far more premium release with 15W MagSafe at around the same cost as gear based around the newer standard. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

The Base One Max is one of Nomad’s latest multi-device chargers, which takes on a more premium build than some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 15 or even older iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package.

