Earlier this month, Apple confirmed that it will open its seventh retail store in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station in South Korea. Named Apple Hongdae, the store will open on Saturday, January 20, and the company has now teased what it will look like.

Meet the new Apple Hongdae store

In a press release, Apple celebrated the fact that this is not only the company’s seventh store in South Korea, but also the 100th store in the Asia-Pacific region. “Apple Hongdae will offer an exciting space for students, their families, and the local community to discover and shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services”, the company says.

It’s not exactly a big store, but it has all the structure that customers expect from an Apple Store – including Today at Apple sessions and specialists to provide technical support. Customers will find the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 15 lineup, M3 Macs, and Apple Watches. Apple will also launch a special Lunar New Year edition of the AirPods Pro in South Korea.

There will also be a special offer for students:

“Just in time for back to school, students and families can save on a Mac or iPad with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. Additionally, eligible customers can take advantage of the college student offer running through March 13 and receive AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil when they buy an eligible iPad.”

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018. The team at Apple Hongdae will welcome its first customers on Saturday, January 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Read also