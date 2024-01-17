iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 RC now available ahead of official launch next week [Release notes]

The first iOS 17.3 release candidate is now available for iPhone users on the beta software update track. Stolen Device Protection is the headlining feature. It’s also the solution to an iPhone theft scheme revealed in a WSJ report last year. We also now have the official release notes for iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 Sonoma after reaching the RC stage.

Apple is also adding the 2024 Unity wallpaper and Apple Watch face in the update to go alongside the new band design for this year.

We can also expect iOS 17.3 to support Apple Vision Pro. The all-new spatial computer will be available for pre-order this Friday, January 19. The $3,499 device will have a US-only launch to start on February 2.

In addition to iOS 17.3, Apple has also been testing beta versions of iPadOS 17.3, macOS Sonoma 14.3, tvOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and updates to HomePod and HomePod mini. These release candidate updates are also available now.

If everything goes well with today’s release candidate launch, it’s possible that the RC build could be the same build that Apple pushes publicly next week.

For more on Stolen Device Protection and how it works, check out our guide on how to turn it on and more.

iOS 17.3 release notes

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music

Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:

AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

macOS 14.3 Sonoma release notes

macOS 14.3 Sonoma introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID