Apple offers in-depth look at Vision Pro in new ‘Guided Tour’ video

To accompany the launch of Vision Pro today, Apple has shared a full Guided Tour showing off the product. The 10-minute video is currently available via Apple’s website and YouTube, and features Apple Vision Pro Product Manager Allessandra McGinnis walking a new Vision Pro user through the device’s apps and features.

The video offers an in-depth look at the various apps and features of Vision Pro, including things like EyeSight, Encounter Dinasours, FaceTime calls, Mindfulness, and more.

You can view the full “A Guided Tour of Vision Pro” video below. There’s also a new “Making Vision Pro” video showing the production process.

