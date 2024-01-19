 Skip to main content

Apple offers in-depth look at Vision Pro in new ‘Guided Tour’ video

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 19 2024 - 7:02 am PT
15 Comments

To accompany the launch of Vision Pro today, Apple has shared a full Guided Tour showing off the product. The 10-minute video is currently available via Apple’s website and YouTube, and features Apple Vision Pro Product Manager Allessandra McGinnis walking a new Vision Pro user through the device’s apps and features.

The video offers an in-depth look at the various apps and features of Vision Pro, including things like EyeSight, Encounter Dinasours, FaceTime calls, Mindfulness, and more.

You can view the full “A Guided Tour of Vision Pro” video below. There’s also a new “Making Vision Pro” video showing the production process.

More on Vision Pro:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com