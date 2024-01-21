Apple Hongdae store opens in South Korea; gallery and details

After being teased over the past few weeks, Apple’s seventh retail store in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station in South Korea, has opened to the public. Apple Hongdae is a relativity modest location, but it doesn’t disappoint. Check it out!

In a recent press release, Apple shared images of Apple Hongdae’s grand opening. Not only is it the company’s seventh store in South Korea, but it also marks a milestone as its 100th retail location in the Asia-Pacific region. “This new space invites customers in Korea to discover and shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products, and receive best-in-class support from dedicated team members,” Apple states.

For being on the smaller side, the store has everything you’d expect: Today at Apple sessions, dedicated Apple Pickup areas, specialists for technical support, and (of course) its minimalist white oak fixtures and tables.

From images shared on Twitter, it also appears some of the first visitors received souvenir tote bags and stickers with the graffiti-inspired Apple Hongdae logo. You can download the high-res wallpaper version of it here.

Apple Hongdae is located at 140 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Grand opening of Apple Hongdae on Saturday, January 20, 2024

Waiting for Apple Hongdae to open! No Vision Pro, just the store opening 😃 애플홍대 인파가 벌써..! 보안요원이 핫팩 나눠줌! #Apple pic.twitter.com/yu9gkNTSad — Bummo Koo (@gbmKSquare) January 20, 2024