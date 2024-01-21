 Skip to main content

Apple Hongdae store opens in South Korea; gallery and details

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Jan 21 2024 - 12:17 pm PT
3 Comments
apple hongdae south korea

After being teased over the past few weeks, Apple’s seventh retail store in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station in South Korea, has opened to the public. Apple Hongdae is a relativity modest location, but it doesn’t disappoint. Check it out!

In a recent press release, Apple shared images of Apple Hongdae’s grand opening. Not only is it the company’s seventh store in South Korea, but it also marks a milestone as its 100th retail location in the Asia-Pacific region. “This new space invites customers in Korea to discover and shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products, and receive best-in-class support from dedicated team members,” Apple states.

For being on the smaller side, the store has everything you’d expect: Today at Apple sessions, dedicated Apple Pickup areas, specialists for technical support, and (of course) its minimalist white oak fixtures and tables.

From images shared on Twitter, it also appears some of the first visitors received souvenir tote bags and stickers with the graffiti-inspired Apple Hongdae logo. You can download the high-res wallpaper version of it here.

Apple Hongdae is located at 140 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Apple Hongdae is located in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station in South Korea.
Grand opening of Apple Hongdae on Saturday, January 20, 2024
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…

Author

Avatar for Arin Waichulis Arin Waichulis

Arin Waichulis's favorite gear

M2 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

My laptop! Lightweight. Fast. Seemingly indestructible.

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

My current and favorite electric stand-up desk I've tested. The quality is great and the price even more so.