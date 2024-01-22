 Skip to main content

watchOS 10.3 now available with new ‘Unity Bloom’ Apple Watch face

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 22 2024 - 10:18 am PT
5 Comments
watchOS 10.3 now available with new 'Unity Bloom' Apple Watch face

Apple last week teased its new 2024 Black Unity collection for the Apple Watch, which includes a new watch band as well as a new watch face for the Apple Watch. The company is now releasing watchOS 10.3 to users, which enables the new Unity Bloom watch face.

watchOS 10.3 and the new Unity Bloom watch face

Apple says the new design represents Pan-Africanism and symbolizes the harmony of multiple generations working together to address injustices. The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face is a new analog face, adorned with the same abstract flowers. Users can choose between a single flower or full-bloom styles. On wrist raise, the flowers bloom and fill in.

As for the new Sport Band, it is black with colorful flowers spread across the band, featuring red, green and yellow hues. Each band is unique due to a special unique layering process during manufacturing. The band’s pin features the words ‘Truth, Power, Solidarity’ etched it into it.

In addition to the new Unity Bloom watch face, watchOS 10.3 also comes with bug fixes, security patches, and overall improved stability. There are no other new features in this update.

Users can install watchOS 10.3 via the Watch app on their iPhone, or by going to Settings > General > Software Update directly from their Apple Watch. It’s worth noting that watchOS 10.3 requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

For iPhone and iPad users, Apple is rolling out iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, which also come with a new Unity Bloom wallpaper.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

watchOS 10

watchOS 10

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.