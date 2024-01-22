Apple last week teased its new 2024 Black Unity collection for the Apple Watch, which includes a new watch band as well as a new watch face for the Apple Watch. The company is now releasing watchOS 10.3 to users, which enables the new Unity Bloom watch face.

watchOS 10.3 and the new Unity Bloom watch face

Apple says the new design represents Pan-Africanism and symbolizes the harmony of multiple generations working together to address injustices. The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face is a new analog face, adorned with the same abstract flowers. Users can choose between a single flower or full-bloom styles. On wrist raise, the flowers bloom and fill in.

As for the new Sport Band, it is black with colorful flowers spread across the band, featuring red, green and yellow hues. Each band is unique due to a special unique layering process during manufacturing. The band’s pin features the words ‘Truth, Power, Solidarity’ etched it into it.

In addition to the new Unity Bloom watch face, watchOS 10.3 also comes with bug fixes, security patches, and overall improved stability. There are no other new features in this update.

Users can install watchOS 10.3 via the Watch app on their iPhone, or by going to Settings > General > Software Update directly from their Apple Watch. It’s worth noting that watchOS 10.3 requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

For iPhone and iPad users, Apple is rolling out iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, which also come with a new Unity Bloom wallpaper.

