macOS 14.3 Sonoma is now available with these new features

Apple has updated the Mac to macOS Sonoma version 14.3. New features include Apple Music collaborative playlists like iOS 17.3 and more.

macOS 14.3 Sonoma release notes

macOS 14.3 Sonoma introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

