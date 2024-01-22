macOS 14.3 Sonoma is now available with these new features

Apple has updated the Mac to macOS Sonoma version 14.3. New features include Apple Music collaborative playlists like iOS 17.3 and more.
macOS 14.3 Sonoma release notes
macOS 14.3 Sonoma introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
- Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music
- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
More
- How to use Apple Music collaborative playlists
- Apple releases macOS Sonoma with interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, new wallpapers, much more
- macOS Sonoma 14.1 is now available with Music update, warranty status feature, and 2 bug fixes
- macOS Sonoma 14.2 with enhanced Autofill PDF features now available
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments