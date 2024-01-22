Following the release of iOS 17.3, macOS Sonoma 14.3, and watchOS 10.3, Apple is also releasing the tvOS 17.3 update for Apple TV users. There’s also a HomePod Software update available, so read on as we detail what’s new with today’s update.

tvOS 17.3 now available

For Apple TV users, there’s not much new with tvOS 17.3 except for one “new” feature. In fact, Apple is re-adding the iTunes Movie and TV Show Wishlist after removing the feature from tvOS 17.2. That’s because the previous update not only introduced a redesigned Apple TV app, but also discontinued the iTunes Store app.

However, since users can still buy movies and TV shows via the Apple TV app, Apple has decided to bring the Wishlist back with the update.

For HomePod users, Apple says that HomePod Software 17.3 (which is based on tvOS) comes with “performance and stability improvements.” In other words, don’t expect any new features with the update.

You can download and install tvOS 17.3 by going to Settings > System > Software Updates on your Apple TV. HomePod users can update their smart speakers via the Home app on an iPhone or iPad.

Read also