Apple Watch SE 2 hits $206, M2 Mac mini $123 off, FineWoven iPhone 15 cases from $18, more

A pair of $123 discounts are headlining all of today’s best Apple deals, as a cellular Apple Watch SE 2 drops down to $206. It’s lower than the typical GPS model at this new all-time low, and comes joined by Apple’s 512GB M2 Mac mini now down to $676 – with the same $123 in savings attached. Plus, clearance discounts on iPhone 15 FineWoven cases from $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $123 on a cellular Apple Watch SE 2 at $206

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 44mm for $206 with GPS and Cellular connectivity. This is down from the usual $329 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s not only $123 below that usual price tag, but also well below what we’ve seen on the standard GPS-only model – which sells for $229 right now. So whether you’re planning to immediately activate the cellular features or just plan to use it as an iPhone companion, this is the best pricing yet on the company’s more affordable wearable. Head below for more.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 10, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Apple’s 512GB M2 Mac mini now down to $676

Amazon is now offering the latest M2 Mac mini for $499. It drops from the usual $599 price tag to save you $100, a discount that also finds itself matched over at B&H. Both are matching the lowest price in over a month, while returning to the second-best discount we’ve ever seen. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $676, down from its $799 price tag. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review. We also take a closer look at what these Mac mini deals deliver below the fold.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are finally worth a try

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try out Apple’s new FineWoven cases without paying full price, Amazon has your back as savings roll out to various styles of the new iPhone 15 accessory. These cases launched last fall to provide an alternative to leather, and now start from $18. There’s quite a few different colors available, each of which drops from the usual $59 price tag to mark new all-time lows. We take a hands-on look at the whole experience, but if there has ever been a time to try out the new material for yourself – it’s now.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases wrap your iPhone 15 in an entirely refreshed finish meant to replace leather. The microtwill material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials, and has a soft touch finish to it that comes in different colors. There’s MagSafe support as you’d expect from an official Apple case, as well. Today’s discount applies to three different styles. Each of these are at all-time lows as some of the first chances to save.

