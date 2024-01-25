Apple on Thursday released an update for the Shazam iOS app. According to the company, the latest version of the app now lets users identify songs around them or even within apps while wearing headphones.

As described in the release notes for version 17.3 of the Shazam app for iPhone and iPad, users can now open the app to identify a song that is playing while wearing headphones. The coolest part is that the new feature works for songs playing around you or in another app, such as Instagram or TikTok.

“You can now identify music while wearing headphones (wired or Bluetooth). Simply open the app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube,” says Apple about the Shazam update.

I’ve tried out the new feature and it works as promised. For example, you can open the Shazam app and then switch to YouTube and Shazam will identify any songs playing in the video you’re watching. The same applies to almost any other app you can think of. When you switch back to Shazam, it shows you the identified song.

It was already possible to identify songs within other apps with Shazam before this update, but not while wearing headphones. If nothing is playing on your phone, Shazam will identify the song playing in the background, as expected. It’s worth noting that the feature doesn’t seem to require AirPods specifically.

Apple acquired Shazam in December 2017 and has gradually been integrating it across all its platforms. In iOS 14.2, for example, Apple added a dedicated Control Center widget on iPhone for Shazam. That same functionality is now available on the Mac with macOS Sonoma 14.2.

Shazam is available for free on the App Store.