 Skip to main content

Shazam now lets users identify songs within apps while wearing headphones

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 25 2024 - 6:01 pm PT
1 Comment
Shazam

Apple on Thursday released an update for the Shazam iOS app. According to the company, the latest version of the app now lets users identify songs around them or even within apps while wearing headphones.

What’s new with the latest Shazam update

As described in the release notes for version 17.3 of the Shazam app for iPhone and iPad, users can now open the app to identify a song that is playing while wearing headphones. The coolest part is that the new feature works for songs playing around you or in another app, such as Instagram or TikTok.

“You can now identify music while wearing headphones (wired or Bluetooth). Simply open the app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube,” says Apple about the Shazam update.

I’ve tried out the new feature and it works as promised. For example, you can open the Shazam app and then switch to YouTube and Shazam will identify any songs playing in the video you’re watching. The same applies to almost any other app you can think of. When you switch back to Shazam, it shows you the identified song.

It was already possible to identify songs within other apps with Shazam before this update, but not while wearing headphones. If nothing is playing on your phone, Shazam will identify the song playing in the background, as expected. It’s worth noting that the feature doesn’t seem to require AirPods specifically.

Apple acquired Shazam in December 2017 and has gradually been integrating it across all its platforms. In iOS 14.2, for example, Apple added a dedicated Control Center widget on iPhone for Shazam. That same functionality is now available on the Mac with macOS Sonoma 14.2.

Shazam is available for free on the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Shazam

Shazam

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.