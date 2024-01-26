 Skip to main content

Nomad launches premium Stand Qi2 for iPhone in all-black or white/silver

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 26 2024 - 10:19 am PT
0 Comments
Nomad Stand for iPhone

Continuing to round out its premium charger lineup, Nomad has launched its first Qi2 Apple accessory today. The new Stand Qi2 delivers full 15W wireless power in a full metal and glass design with the option for a slick all-black or white/silver finish.

Nomad debuted its beautiful, high-end glass and metal official MagSafe chargers (full review) in 2022 for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. And in 2023, we got Stand One with MagSafe and Stand without MagSafe (and slower charging speeds).

Now Nomad has delivered its first Qi2 product with the updated Stand. It features the same gorgeous glass and metal design now with 15W wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility.

Nomad Stand Qi2 specs

  • Full metal and glass design
  • MagSafe compatible and StandBy support
  • 15W wireless output
  • Integrated 2m (6.6 foot) USB-C cable
  • Works with 20W power adapter – sold separately
  • Delightfully heavy – Stand: 613 grams (1.35 pounds)
  • Available in all-black or white/silver
  • Price: $100

In my opinion, one of the best parts of Qi2 is that Nomad can now deliver both 15W power and an all-black design (Apple requires the official MagSafe puck to be white for any company getting MFi certification).

You can grab the Stand with Qi2 now direct from Nomad. For a closer look, check out our full review of Stand One which is identical to the Stand with Qi2 (except for the all-black option for Stand with Qi2).

Also, Nomad is currently offering its 1st gen Base One Max for $95 (down from $150).

Recent Nomad news:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Nomad

Nomad
Qi2

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12