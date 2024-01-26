Nomad launches premium Stand Qi2 for iPhone in all-black or white/silver

Continuing to round out its premium charger lineup, Nomad has launched its first Qi2 Apple accessory today. The new Stand Qi2 delivers full 15W wireless power in a full metal and glass design with the option for a slick all-black or white/silver finish.

Nomad debuted its beautiful, high-end glass and metal official MagSafe chargers (full review) in 2022 for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. And in 2023, we got Stand One with MagSafe and Stand without MagSafe (and slower charging speeds).

Now Nomad has delivered its first Qi2 product with the updated Stand. It features the same gorgeous glass and metal design now with 15W wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility.

Nomad Stand Qi2 specs

Full metal and glass design

MagSafe compatible and StandBy support

15W wireless output

Integrated 2m (6.6 foot) USB-C cable

Works with 20W power adapter – sold separately

Delightfully heavy – Stand: 613 grams (1.35 pounds)

Available in all-black or white/silver

Price: $100

In my opinion, one of the best parts of Qi2 is that Nomad can now deliver both 15W power and an all-black design (Apple requires the official MagSafe puck to be white for any company getting MFi certification).

You can grab the Stand with Qi2 now direct from Nomad. For a closer look, check out our full review of Stand One which is identical to the Stand with Qi2 (except for the all-black option for Stand with Qi2).

Also, Nomad is currently offering its 1st gen Base One Max for $95 (down from $150).

Recent Nomad news: