Pestle cooking app puts recipe discovery on your Home Screen

Pestle, the handy recipe app for iPhone and iPad, is adding new widgets that put recipe discovery right on your iPhone’s Home Screen.

Pestle 1.6 improves the digital cookbook experience with two new widgets and bulk selection support. The first new widget is specifically for coming across recipes you haven’t tried yet. The other will show you recipes based on your meal plan.

The new bulk selection tools let you select multiple steps in a recipe to mark as complete, multiple recipes to organize in a folder, or multiple recipes to delete. There’s also a new Chrome extension for Pestle on the Mac and PC that lets you save recipes from the web to view later in Pestle on the iPhone and iPad.

If you’re looking for ways to step up your cooking game, give Pestle for iPhone and iPad a shot.

