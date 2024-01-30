 Skip to main content

Apple confirms ongoing outage affecting iCloud Mail and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 30 2024 - 12:05 pm PT
8 Comments

Update: Apple has refreshed its System Status webpage to confirm an ongoing outage affecting iCloud Mail and iCloud.com. There’s no timeline on when the outages will be fixed.

Apple’s iCloud services are experiencing another outage, the third outage to affect Apple’s platforms in the past four days. This time, the outages are impacting iCloud Mail, the iCloud website, Apple Pay, and more.

There are a number of complaints about an iCloud outage on social media, and some users say Apple Pay is also affected. Data aggregated by Downdetector also shows a spike in user complaints this afternoon.

As of right now, Apple hasn’t updated its System Status website to acknowledge this outage. It’s not immediately clear just how widespread the problems are. We’ll update this story if Apple shares more details. 

In the meantime, are you having problems using the Apple services? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com