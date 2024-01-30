Apple confirms ongoing outage affecting iCloud Mail and more

Update: Apple has refreshed its System Status webpage to confirm an ongoing outage affecting iCloud Mail and iCloud.com. There’s no timeline on when the outages will be fixed.

Apple’s iCloud services are experiencing another outage, the third outage to affect Apple’s platforms in the past four days. This time, the outages are impacting iCloud Mail, the iCloud website, Apple Pay, and more.

There are a number of complaints about an iCloud outage on social media, and some users say Apple Pay is also affected. Data aggregated by Downdetector also shows a spike in user complaints this afternoon.

As of right now, Apple hasn’t updated its System Status website to acknowledge this outage. It’s not immediately clear just how widespread the problems are. We’ll update this story if Apple shares more details.

In the meantime, are you having problems using the Apple services? Let us know down in the comments.