Apple releases first iOS 17.4 beta with these changes for the EU [U]

Update: The first public beta version is now available as well. Get your new emoji, folks! The new EU-only browser prompt is also now live.

With iOS 17.3 shipped, Apple is moving on to iOS 17.4 beta. The first developer beta version for iPhone is now available. We’ll update our coverage and share any new changes as they surface.

While we wait, here’s a recap of each iOS 17.X release since September:

Major changes for EU iPhone users:

Apple is also testing new versions of its other platforms:

tvOS 17.4 beta

HomePod 17.4 beta

No macOS or watchOS developer betas yet.

Spot anything different in iOS 17.4 beta? Give us a shout at tips@9to5mac.com. Happy testing!