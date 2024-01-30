Apple releases first iOS 17.4 beta with these changes for the EU [U]

Update: The first public beta version is now available as well. Get your new emoji, folks! The new EU-only browser prompt is also now live.
With iOS 17.3 shipped, Apple is moving on to iOS 17.4 beta. The first developer beta version for iPhone is now available. We’ll update our coverage and share any new changes as they surface.
While we wait, here’s a recap of each iOS 17.X release since September:
- iOS 17: StandBy, interactive widgets, improved autocorrect (September 18, 2023)
- iOS 17.1: Improved AirDrop, Apple Music, StandBy (October 25, 2023)
- iOS 17.2: Journal app, spatial video capture, Translate Action button (December 11, 2023)
- iOS 17.3: Stolen Device Protection, Unity wallpaper, collaborative playlists (January 22, 2024)
Major changes for EU iPhone users:
- Apple announces reduced commission structure for apps in Europe
- Apple to allow third-party default browsers and web engines on iPhone, but only in the EU
- Apple announces support for third-party iPhone app stores in the EU, coming with iOS 17.4
Apple is also testing new versions of its other platforms:
- tvOS 17.4 beta
- HomePod 17.4 beta
No macOS or watchOS developer betas yet.
Spot anything different in iOS 17.4 beta? Give us a shout at tips@9to5mac.com. Happy testing!
